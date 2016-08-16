Mascara Wand or Fancy Sculpture? This New Hourglass Product Is Both

There's a new mascara wand on the makeup block, and this one's unlike anything we've ever seen before. No, it doesn't have 3,343 bristles, and it isn't rainbow and sparkly... though that would be great! However, it is so gorgeous that it basically doubles as a work of art or a fancy schmancy sculpture you can keep on your vanity.

Launched by Hourglass Cosmetics, the "Curator Lash Instrument" is a thin, stainless steel wand that was designed to give the user a 360-degree range when applying mascara. It doesn't contain any traditional bristles or brushes (say goodbye to stray eyelashes and hair getting stuck in your brush), but instead features a delicately threaded/grooved tip that helps you reach every single lash.

RELATED: Beauty Writer Searches for Ultimate Cure for Puffy Eyes

And, also unlike your standard mascara wand, the Curator Lash Instrument is reusable, meaning you don't have to toss it when the tube runs dry.

That makes the $78 price tag seem a little more reasonable, though note that you'll have to clean the wand after every use. On the bright side, it produces less waste at the end of the day.

We haven't gotten our hands—or eyelashes—on this one yet, but we can tell you that this revolutionary wand is one of the first of its kind.