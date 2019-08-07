Every Skinny Brow Pencil Snaps on Me — Except This One

Image zoom Courtesy

The Splurge is our new weekly column dedicated to expensive beauty products that are actually worth it. This week, why we're rebuying Hourglass' Arch Brow Micro Sculpting Pencil, despite the $28 price tag.

One of my only beauty regrets is waxing my eyebrows for over a decade. Blame it on the early 2000s for wanting thinner brows, but pre-waxing, I had thick, full arches of Cara Delevingne proportions. Even though I stopped the bi-weekly waxes almost 10 years ago, my brows have never been the same: They've never grown back in. There's also there's some chunks missing from arch and the tail is too thin. To sum it up: My brows need some work every day.

Now, I'm obsessed with getting my brows to look like they did before I discovered the waxing salon at my suburban mall in middle school. Grooming them is a two-step process that requires a brow pencil and gel. I've always preferred skinny brow pencils because I think they look the most natural. With a ultra-fine tip you can go in and precisely fill in any sparse spot without it looking too harsh or fake.

RELATED: How to Find the Right Eyebrow Color for Your Hair

The only problem? Super skinny brow pencils tend to snap. Then, I was introduced to Hourglass' new Arch Micro Sculpting Pencil. Truthfully, I've written about other "natural-looking" brow pencils in the past, but none of them compare to this one.

This Hourglass pencil has a super-thin, angled, 1.4 millimeter tip that allows for drawing on controlled, hyperreal hair-like like strokes to fill in and define brows. The other end is a spoolie to blend and brush your brows in place. There's nine shades to choose from, including warm and cool tone options to match various brow shades. I have dark, chocolate brown hair and Ash is a perfect match because it doesn't have any red undertones to it.

Confession: More often than not skinny brow pencils break on me because I tend to press down really hard when I'm applying any make product. That being said, Hourglass' pencil held up against my Hulk-like strength and I was impressed with how much color payoff it has despite the tip being so small. I was able to fill in the spots I wanted without having to clean up any messes. Hourglass also claims that the formula is waterproof and I have to agree. My brows haven't smeared even on the most humid summer days.

VIDEO: How to Use an Eyebrow Pencil

Hands down, my brows have never looked this natural when I've filled them in, so I'm breaking up with all of the other pencils I have in my stash. The catch is that Hourglass' pencil will set you back $28. However, when I think about how many skinny brow pencils I've broken, and thus wasted, this indestructible pencil seems like a pretty good deal. You can bet I'll be restocking it once I go through it.