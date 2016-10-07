That Magic Hour Glow Lasts All Day Long with This New Palette

I am of the opinion that one of the great injustices of our human existence is that we cannot have it be the golden hour all the time. It seems such a waste that we get the most perfect lighting but for only a few moments in the morning and evening. That lighting gives the softest and most flattering glow to literally anything you could find. Seriously, when I'm walking around during the magic hour, I inevitably end up arriving late to where I was originally headed because I have stopped to take so many pictures of my surroundings, and yeah, myself, too.

The closest thing I have found to faking good lighting, of course, has come in the form of the Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powders. Naturally, when I found out that for Holiday Hourglass was releasing an Ambient Lighting Edit, I squealed in delight because another opportunity to look like you have been perfectly lit is not to be forsaken. Keep scrolling to find out more from celebrity makeup artist, Moani Lee.

What It's Called:

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit in Surreal Light

How Much It Will Set You Back:

Less than it would to buy five separate high-end powders to do your whole face or ...$80; sephora.com

RELATED: Moisturizer That Makes Your Mood Better? Totally Real

What Makes It Special:

It's a limited-edition palette with never-before-seen shades of powder, bronzer, blushes, and highlighter made exclusively for this holiday season—AKA it really is unique to the Hourglass collection.

Who’s It For?

This palette is for everyone—it’s universally flattering. It's amazing for travel and the person on-the-go, as it has everything you need—finishing powder, bronzer, blushes, and highlighter—in a beautifully packaged palette. Super convenient.

When to Use It:

Anytime. This palette can be used whenever you do makeup at the start of your day, when you need to bump up your makeup from day to date, or anytime you need a touch-up, really.

What It Feels Like:

Weightless and luxurious. You're not going to feel like you've caked on makeup!

RELATED: How to Fix Your Most Annoying Underarm Problems

What the Internet Is Saying:

PRAISE BE @hourglasscosmetics Surreal Light palette coming to @spacenk for Chrimbo. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ YES. PLEASE. #beinspired more like #bebankrupt #366inbeauty A photo posted by Caroline Hirons (@carolinehirons) on Jul 7, 2016 at 2:32am PDT

The Surreal Light Palette from @hourglasscosmetics 😍😍😍 Info on www.reallyree.com #bbloggers #makeup #hourglass #surreallight #surreallightpalette A photo posted by Ree (@reallyree) on Jul 7, 2016 at 1:21pm PDT

Expert Quote:

"The Ambient Lighting Edit in Surreal Light is a multi-use palette with a finishing powder (Surreal Light), two blushes (Surreal Glow and Surreal Effect), a bronzer (Surreal Bronze Light), and a highlighting powder (Surreal Strobe Light). After your favorite primer, foundation, or concealer is applied where needed, apply Surreal Light all over the face, or specifically on your hotspots such as your t-zone and around your nose using the Ambient Lighting Edit Brush. Softly contour with Surreal Bronze Light under the cheekbones, along the temples of your forehead, and along your jawline. Then, add a whisper of a highlight using Surreal Strobe Light on the tops of your cheekbones, bridge of your nose, under your brow bone, and on the peak of your cupid's bow using the tapered side of the Ambient Lighting Edit Brush," says Moani Lee on how to use this palette.