We Found the Fall Makeup Palette of Your Dreams

Fall is the seasonal shift that makes everything rich again. Seriously, it's like everything becomes more exciting and yummy. And for that very reason, fall is my very favorite season beauty-wise. Deep plums and burgundy hues make me feel divine.

And one new release from Honest Beauty has me particularly thrilled because it gives you everything you need for a fall beauty look, whether that be a luscious dark purple smoky lid, a really gorgeous gold eye, a healthy flush, or a deep sugar plum fairy lip.

I'm obsessed with this palette, and so is its creator, celebrity and editorial makeup artist Daniel Martin, who also happens to be a creative color consultant for Honest Beauty. For more on why he's so proud of his creation, we present Daniel Martin himself.

What It's Called:

Honest Beauty Falling For You Makeup Palette by Daniel Martin

Price:

$35

What Makes It Special:

The ease and versatility of having your entire fall color collection in one transportable palette!

Who’s It For?

This palette was created to look wonderful on a variety of skin tones, so ANYONE can wear them with confidence.

When to Use It:

Any time and any place, since it’s your all-in-one for face, eyes, and lips!

What It Feels Like:

Luxury in your hands. It's super soft and blendable.

What the Internet Is Saying:

What the Experts Are Saying:

"What makes this palette different is not only the trending fashion colors of the season, but its ability to work on different skin tones while creating multiple opportunities on how to wear them," says Daniel Martin.