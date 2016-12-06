Holiday Party Makeup Cheat Sheet: Feline Eyes 

Some women have their signature red lip, others have their trusty eyeliner. Just like a crimson lipstick, a cat eye is a timeless makeup look that won’t look out of place no matter the occasion. However, properly executing a winged eye takes a steady hand and a lot of practice. Mastering the technique may be tough, but once you get it, prepare to have all eyes on you. There’s no better moment than the approaching holiday party season to perfect the look. Consider feline eyes for cocktail hour as foolproof as wearing an LBD. Here, we’ve rounded up all the products you need to create the perfect party cat eye.