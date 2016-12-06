Holiday Party Makeup Cheat Sheet: Feline Eyes 

InDigital
InStyle Staff
Dec 06, 2016 @ 3:30 pm

Some women have their signature red lip, others have their trusty eyeliner. Just like a crimson lipstick, a cat eye is a timeless makeup look that won’t look out of place no matter the occasion. However, properly executing a winged eye takes a steady hand and a lot of practice. Mastering the technique may be tough, but once you get it, prepare to have all eyes on you. There’s no better moment than the approaching holiday party season to perfect the look. Consider feline eyes for cocktail hour as foolproof as wearing an LBD. Here, we’ve rounded up all the products you need to create the perfect party cat eye.

1 of 4 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Dior Diorshow Art Pen in Black

Using liquid eyeliner, draw from the center of your upper lid to the outer corner. Start a new line from the outer third of your lower lash line to the corner. Next, add a little wing, extending the liner as for as your eyebrow.

Dior $33 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 4 Time Inc. Digital Studio

MAC Cosmetics Spellbinder Eyeshadow in Aphrodisiatic, Gravity’s Pull, and Retrograde

For extra impact, use a small slanted brush to layer a shadow over your liner in a contrasting color like these moody purple, navy, and charcoal shades.

MAC $22 each SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Dior Diorshow BrowGel

The focus may be on your winged liner, but don’t forget to show your brows some love, too. Bump them up with a tinted gel like Dior’s for definition.

Dior $29 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 4 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Honest Beauty Magic Balm

This blend of botanical oils lives up to its name. Massage it on your cheeks, bridge of the nose, and temples for a fresh, modern look.

Honest Beauty $18 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!