Holiday Party Makeup Cheat Sheet: Allover Highlights

During the holiday season, the party starts as soon as you start getting ready for the function. Perhaps just as stressful as deciding on your outfit is how you’re going to do your makeup. Settling on a smoky eye is the equivalent of throwing on the LBD you’ve had hanging in your closet since your first post-grad work holiday party. Instead of blending in, why not glow? Take a cue from the Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition Fall 2016 runway and your love of an out of this world highlight, to really make your complexion illuminate in any darkly lit room. We’ve rounded up every product you need to create an allover highlight makeup look for this year's holiday parties.