Holiday Party Makeup Cheat Sheet: Allover Highlights

InStyle Staff
Nov 30, 2016 @ 4:30 pm

During the holiday season, the party starts as soon as you start getting ready for the function. Perhaps just as stressful as deciding on your outfit is how you’re going to do your makeup. Settling on a smoky eye is the equivalent of throwing on the LBD you’ve had hanging in your closet since your first post-grad work holiday party. Instead of blending in, why not glow? Take a cue from the Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition Fall 2016 runway and your love of an out of this world highlight, to really make your complexion illuminate in any darkly lit room. We’ve rounded up every product you need to create an allover highlight makeup look for this year's holiday parties. 

Benefit Cosmetics Dew The Hoola Soft Matte Liquid Bronzer 

A night of cocktails starts with your makeup base. Spike your foundation with a few drops of liquid bronzer or luminizer such as Benefit's Liquid Matte Bronzer for a finish that's glowing, not greasy. 

Benefit Cosmetics $28
Caudalie Divine Oil 

The luminosity doesn’t have to stop at your complexion. For head-to-toe lustrous skin, massage on a quick-absorbing, hydrating dry oil on your body.

Caudalie $49
MAC Cosmetics Studio Eye Gloss In Money Honey 

To up the ante, dab on a gilded eye gloss for patent-glaze. MAC's pot has buildable coverage but doesn't hold short on the shine. 

MAC $22
MAC Cosmetics Mineralize Skinfinish In Soft And Gentle

While we're part of the no highlighter is too much camp, when you're opting for allover glow makeup there is a possibility of going overhoard. This sheer power is perfect for highlighting your cheekbones, bridge of the nose, and brow bone to compliment the entire look. 

MAC $33
MAC Cosmetics Eyeshadow In Amber Lights And Extra Dimension Eyeshadow In Havana

You could do the standard smoky eye that everyone else in the party will be wearing, or you can really make your lids glow. Create highlights by dabbing a coppery powder such as MAC Cosmetics Extra Dimension Eyeshadow in Havana ($20; nordstrom.com) over the centers, and a brighter gold like MAC Cosmetics Eyeshadow in Amber Lights ($16; nordstrom.com) on the corners of the inner eyes. 

