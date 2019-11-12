10 Easy Party Makeup Looks to Get You Through the Holiday Season
After the RSVP comes the pre-party, and whether you have one holiday event on your calendar, or ten, part of your party prep is going to include figuring out how the hell to do your makeup.
Luckily, you've found yourself in the right place. We've studied all of the recent red carpet glam to find easy, festive, and just downright gorgeous celebrity makeup looks to wear to each and every holiday function you're attending.
From Zazie Beetz's pearl eyeliner, to Dakota Johnson's monochromatic plum smoky eye and lipstick, your search for makeup inspiration ends here.
Keeping reading for the 10 coolest holiday makeup looks to get you through the party season.
Julianne Moore's Charcoal Smoky Eye
Highly elusive, but just plain gorgeous, the charcoal smoky eye is a classic makeup look that works for just about any party you might have on your calendar. But although the smoky eye has a reputation for being tough to master, it's easier than you think. The trick is to start with sheer layers to build up to an opaque finish, rather than starting off with heavy-handed strokes. A textbook example: Julianne Moore's smoky pewter eye makeup by Hung Vanngo.
Nathalie Emmanuel's Matte Red Lip
When in doubt, you can't go wrong with a swipe of red lipstick. For a soft, longwear formula that doesn't dry out lips, makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan used a mix Chanel's Rouge Allure Ink in True Red and True Noir to create the perfect true-red shade for Nathalie Emmanuel.
Chrissy Teigen's Allover Glow
If glitzy eye makeup and bold lips aren't your jam, a golden glow is a solid alternative. Chrissy Teigen paired her bronze eyeshadow with radiant skin and a glossy nude lip.
Janelle Monáe's Fuchsia Lipstick
Red isn't the only statement lip to wear this holiday season. Switch things up with a vibrant fuchsia matte lip like Janelle Monáe.
Olivia Munn's Winged Eyeliner
Clean winged eyeliner is the focus of Olivia Munn's subtle, rosy makeup look — and it's one you can master in a few minutes flat. Her makeup artist Patrick Ta tied the look together with Kosas' Weightless Lip Color Lipstick in Rosewater, a cool-toned, your-lips-but-better pink.
Lupita Nyong'o's Green Eyeliner and Berry Lip
As Lupita Nyong'o demonstrates, red and green can look super chic. Her makeup artist Nick Barose gave the festive colors a modern twist with a cool turquoise cat eye and deep berry lip. For those dying to know the actress' exact lip color, she's wearing Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Ruby Lipstick in Pigeon Blood Ruby.
Cara Delevingne's Metallic Silver Eye
Icy like the weather outside, the holiday season is the perfect time to try out metallic silver eyeshadow. Cara Delevingne added a subtle taupe matte wing to the outer corner of her eyes to give the look added depth and dimension.
Zazie Beetz's Pearl Eyeliner
There are other ways to wear pearls rather than your around your neck. Case in point: Zazie Beetz's pearl eyeliner. The decals are a cool twist on the classic cat eye — and the gem itself.
Dakota Johnson's Monochromatic Berry Eye and Lip
Monochromatic makeup with a seasonal twist, Dakota Johnson swapped blush pink for a matching berry eye and lip. The neutral undertones of this shade mean it looks amazing across a wide range of skin tones.