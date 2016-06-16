Where on Earth Is Dani from Hocus Pocus Now? We Found Out!

Every fall, there's no better movie to watch on repeat than Hocus Pocus. Sure, it's summertime right now, but it's never too early to think about the beloved Halloween flick. Are we right?

From the Sanderson Sisters to that cool cat (who could actually talk, BTW!), there was a lot to love. But what ever happened to Dani, the red-headed little sister who caused so much drama? In other words, where is actress Thora Birch now?

First, let's look back: Birch's character Dani was always bugging her super-cute brother Max, who just wanted to spend time with his stylish crush, Allison. (Ugh, little sisters!).

Dani wore red lipstick that somehow managed to stay put through all the movie's mayhem. Not sure how that's possible, but we're going to go with it. Plus, her locks remained perfectly tousled beneath her witch's hat. Talk about Halloween costume goals.

After Hocus Pocus, Birch starred in Now and Then — another classic. She also appeared in American Beauty. Even today, the 34-year-old actress is still landing on-screen gigs.

Since her childhood acting days, Birch ditched the red hair and it turns out she can totally rock any color. She's gone blonde, brown, and even black—and looks flawless every time. It's almost like magic! See for yourself:

Even though she's no longer hanging out with witches, Birch is still captivating audiences. And when October rolls around, she'll always be Dani to Hocus Pocus fans.