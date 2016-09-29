You’re Probably Gonna Want to Shop Julianne Hough’s Favorite Products

Sounds like Julianne Hough is pretty damn psyched that the contouring trend is slowing down a bit. The Dancing With the Stars judge took to her site to profess her love for beauty products that help her achieve a more effortless, "natural" look, and girlfriend got it right.

While we're sure Julianne enjoys a smoked out eye (actually, we know she does because it's all over Instagram), it seems like she prefers a fresh-faced product lineup on the reg.

She broke down exactly how she gets her glowy luminosity on her website, and you can be sure we jotted down a tip or two. But the aspect we found most exciting? Uh, shopping.

Julianne really spilled her makeup bag here, you guys. First, you're probably wanting to know what "no-makeup makeup" foundation she uses, right? She apparently swears by NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer ($44; sephora.com), which is a product developed without any parabens or sulfates and also hydrates your skin.

And to enhance the color of her lips? We've seen her werk a red lippie, but for this circumstance, she picks up Glossier's Lip Stain ($18; glossier.com).

You'll want to visit her site to get the full breakdown, and of course, figure out how much $$$ you'll need to save before your next Sephora run.