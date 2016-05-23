Here’s Why Kylie Jenner Has to Change Her Lip Kit Packaging

Kylie Jenner’s Lip Kits haven’t been around a year yet, but the packaging is so identifiable that any beauty girl could spot it a mile away. Unfortunately, the reality story and beauty mogul is being forced to switch up that very packaging, but it’s for an important reason.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has received enough complaints from customers saying that the product from inside the drippy-lipped boxes has been stolen before it has made it to their mailbox that they issued an alert.

"Currently the BBB is receiving multiple complaints from this company's customers claiming that after ordering and paying for products, some or all of the products are not being shipped as expected," says the organization’s website.

"The company has informed the BBB that they confirm the weight of items shipped prior to shipping but the allege that because of highly-recognizable labeled packaging, containers are being opened and products removed. The company has informed BBB that they will soon be changing the labels on their packages."

Like any good business, Kylie Cosmetics wants to make sure their customers are getting exactly what they paid for, and not simply an empty carton that has been pilfered by thieves during the shipping process. For that reason, they’ve decided to move forward with a new packaging design that will hopefully be a little more incognito (at least enough to ward off the ne’er-do-wells).

Of course you know what this means: Hold on to your old Lip Kit packaging tight because it will soon be a think of Kylie Cosmetics history. We can’t wait to see what the company comes up with for the new design, and we’re so happy that in the future customers will be receiving complete Lip Kits.