Make Way for the Most Gorgeous Glitter Beauty Look Ever

Excuse us for a second while we fan girl and freak out over the amazing beauty look that makeup artist Nika Kislyak has been putting on her models and clients. It's something out of an aquatic dreamland, complete with iridescent, scale-like glitter and the kind of sheen that'd make Ariel jealous.

Her clients look like they've been placed in an ethereal, isolated, underwater bubble with moonbeams cascading down to illuminate their every move.

Kislyak, who used to reign as the official makeup artist for L'Oreal Paris Russia, refers to this look as "glitter magic," and yeah, that's exactlly what it is. You have to check out her other stuff, too — she certainly has an eye for color, sparkle, and whimsy. From her captions, we learned that she created most of these looks using Pat McGrath's Skin Fetish 003, a magical product we're currently obsessing over.

We like her more subtle highlighter effect, too, like this one.

And the way she plays with color and pigment is just as dreamy.

If you're looking for some makeup inspiration, or want to digitally thumb through and incredible display of editorial beauty work, or you're curious at what Pat McGrath's products can really do, you should check out the rest of Kislyak's Instagram feed. She also has a Tumblr, if that's more your thing.