These Harry Potter Lip Art Designs Will Speak to Your Muggle Heart

There has been a true Harry Potter craze going on among beauty fans for the past couple of weeks. First, there was that magical eyeshadow palette that, even though it's only an idea, broke the Internet (sorry, Kim). And then last week we came across the very real wand makeup brushes by Story Book Cosmetics and totally lost it.

We'd tell you to go pre-order a set, but alas, they are already sold out.

So to get your Muggle soul excited again (or to get you thinking about everything you'll create with your new set of makeup wands), we present to you these beautiful Harry Potter lip art designs by the very talented makeup artist, Ryan Kelly.

They may not become your go-to everyday lip looks, but they'll most definitely make your Halloween a little more magical.

If you don't think you've reached that level of makeup wizardry (we are right there with you), you can always try to copy Annelies van Overbeek's Harry Potter transformation.

The options are clearly endless.