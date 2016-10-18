These Harry Potter Lip Art Designs Will Speak to Your Muggle Heart

There has been a true Harry Potter craze going on among beauty fans for the past couple of weeks. First, there was that magical eyeshadow palette that, even though it's only an idea, broke the Internet (sorry, Kim). And then last week we came across the very real wand makeup brushes by Story Book Cosmetics and totally lost it.
We'd tell you to go pre-order a set, but alas, they are already sold out.
So to get your Muggle soul excited again (or to get you thinking about everything you'll create with your new set of makeup wands), we present to you these beautiful Harry Potter lip art designs by the very talented makeup artist, Ryan Kelly.
They may not become your go-to everyday lip looks, but they'll most definitely make your Halloween a little more magical.
YOU GUYSSSS! Unless you've been living under a big ole' boring rock, by now you've probably heard of @storybookcosmetics-- the freakin' genius new makeup brand that will marry two things EVERYONE loves: "Fangirl" culture and cosmetics!!! 😱😱😱 After the announcement of their first pre-sale item, a Potter-esq magic wand makeup brush set, totally went viral, my awesome friend, @thegeekycauldron and her equally awesome seesters @thesorcerersphone and @halfbloodprints have accumulated close to 100k followers in a WEEK!! You must... MUST go check out their page. Prepare to squeal in delight. Since waiting 6-8 weeks to receive the most fab makeup brushes you've ever seen is kinda hard, I did what I could to curb the excitement with this lippie look. Hope everyone is having a magical Sunday! #storybookcosmetics #harrypotter #lipart #ryankellymua #lippy #makeupbrushes #smallbusiness #fangirling
If you don't think you've reached that level of makeup wizardry (we are right there with you), you can always try to copy Annelies van Overbeek's Harry Potter transformation.
The options are clearly endless.