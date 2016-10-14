Muggles Will Love These Wizard Wands Turned Makeup Brushes

Your love of Harry Potter and cosmetics just collided, muggles, and the result is a set of five gorgeous, magic wand-inspired cosmetic brushes. The brushes were designed by Storybook Cosmetics, a new, small company founded by three women—Mandy, Missy, and Erin. In case you couldn't guess based on the name and the wands, Storybook Cosmetics specializes in "makeup inspired by your favorite stories."

Pretty cool, huh?

As for the "wands" themselves—which have been in production for the past year—each comes in a dark, metallic gray color and features its own design.

The brand took to their Instagram, writing, "The prototypes have been APPROVED and are ready to produce!"

They also said that the brushes will be released in roughly six weeks, possibly sooner, and that they plan for a full blown sell out. If you want to make sure you get your hands on a set, keep an eye on the Storybook Cosmetics social media pages.

RELATED: You Need to See This Harry Potter-Inspired Eyeshadow Palette Mockup

Now we just need to wait for that mockup Harry Potter eyeshadow palette to become a reality...