Muggles, Behold: A Harry Potter Palette Is Happening

Mayday, mayday. This is not a drill. I repeat. This. Is. Not. A. Drill. Remember those Harry Potter-inspired palettes we told you about a few weeks ago? People were completely losing it over them even though it was just an idea that started on Reddit. Well, our prayers have finally been answered, because a real palette, which is clearly inspired by the movie, is already in production.

Storybook Cosmetics announced on Instagram that we are only 10 to 12 weeks away from getting our hands on the magical "Witchcraft & Wizardry" eyeshadow box set consisting of four palettes—one for what seems to be each house at Hogwarts.

The packaging resembles an old spell book, though a little less creepy than the one made out of human skin and with a functional eye in Hocus Pocus.

Shout out to Mandy for being the MVP of the triplet team! Anyone can pick colors and formulas, but not many people can design such beautiful things! A photo posted by Mandy, Missy & Erin (@storybookcosmetics) on Oct 23, 2016 at 8:52am PDT

Storybook Cosmetics even gave us a sneak peak at what some of the the shades will look like. For example, here's what we assume is Gryffindor's ruby red, Brave:

Hope you loved our sneak peeks! We deleted them and will have OFFICIAL teasers soon! I will leave you all with this live swatch of "Brave" ❤️❤️❤️ A video posted by Mandy, Missy & Erin (@storybookcosmetics) on Oct 21, 2016 at 8:26pm PDT

And maybe, just maybe Ravenclaw's Clever and Wise:

Swatchy Swatchy 💙 These colors are FINAL! We hope you love them! A photo posted by Mandy, Missy & Erin (@storybookcosmetics) on Oct 22, 2016 at 9:15am PDT

Slytherin's colors would be your go-to this fall, though. Imagine the smoky eye that these swatches would give you:

💚 A photo posted by Mandy, Missy & Erin (@storybookcosmetics) on Oct 22, 2016 at 12:44pm PDT

So to sum up, dreams do come true. But get ready to act fast! You don't need to be a wizard to know these will sell out in seconds.