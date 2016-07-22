Hard Candy's New Lipstick Line Has All the Weird Colors You've Ever Wanted

Hard Candy has just unrolled nine new lip colors into the Fierce Effects Lipstick Line, making for a total of 18 unique colors. Who needs 18 different lipsticks, you ask? Um, like, all of us?

More importantly, they've gone full throttle on the weirdness with these recent additions, and the beauty world is buzzing. From a buttery and bright yellow lipstick called Sunshine (it will put you in a good mood even if, perhaps, you dumped coffee all over your shirt) to a creamy, powder blue called Sky's The Limit, to a soft, pale purple appropriately called Sly-Lac, there's a little something for everyone.

We got our hands on the newest shades, and we're pretty impressed. The formulation is top notch quality—especially for $5 a pop—and the pigmentation is no joke. Some of the colors, such as Seduced (a bright red) to Jealousy (a forest green) apply evenly with one layer. Some of the lighter colors require you to build up color, including Sunshine and Virtual Reality (a creamy white). That's to be expected with pale shades, though. All of the colors feel creamy and moisturizing on your lips and, best of all, they smell like candy.

Fierce Effects lipsticks are available exclusively at Wal-Mart both online and in stores. We highly recommend a snap of the blue. Just imagine all the likes you'll get...