So Halsey and Eleven Are Twins?

Halloween falling on a Monday was a blessing and a curse. The blessing was that we had an excuse to stretch it from its usual one-day festivity to a whole weekend of Halloween celebrations, which means three (or four!) different costumes.

But no one seems to have taken this more seriously than Halsey, who according to her Instagram, had four different nights of Halloween parties, and with that appropriately four different costumes. While each one was pretty damn impressive, her last installment truly takes the cake. And that, friends, is because she looked completely identical to Eleven, the buzzy Netflix character she was dressing up as.

We were genuinely confused.

It's the last day of Halloween. Happy holidays. A photo posted by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Oct 31, 2016 at 8:25pm PDT

While most people's Stranger Things costumes involved Eleven's infamous blonde wig and pink dress, Halsey went for the shaved head version of Eleven, complete with nose bleed and yellow t-shirt. Come on, doesn't she look like Millie Bobby Brown?

Her pop culture-inspired costumes didn't stop there, though. Halsey also dressed up as Suicide Squad's Harley Quinn (a 2016 staple) and Uma Thurman's character in Kill Bill.

We know everyone is busy talking about Heidi Halloween, but we're just putting it out there... Maybe Halsey should host next year's celebrity shindig?