Rainbow Highlighters Are Getting the Halloween Treatment

Scary gorgeous.
💀🕯Here she is pressed and dressed "The Next Supreme" is such a unique color! We couldn't even capture a good still photo, she kept sending my camera on a frenzy. If you missed out on Amuck last year, you will love TNS, they are somewhat cousins but not dupes! A gray silver base with a shift of mauvy purple and green. 😱🎃
Regardless of whether you're a fan of all things horror-filled or not, this is the kind of All Hallow's Eve accouterment that everyone can get behind—themed highlighters. Bitter Lace Beauty has several stunning compacts they're set to release in early October, including one called Hocus Pocus imprinted with a spider web and another called Toothache that will totally make you crave candy corn.
And wait 'til you get a hol of Killuminator—take a look at this swatch—it says it all:
Just when we think there couldn't possible be a more creative way to do highlighters than what already exists, Bitter Lace kills it (pun intended) yet again. The brand will also launch their first ever liquid illuminizer with Put a Spell on You, which is just too pretty for words.
The swatch to SLAY it all 🔪🔪🔪 our KILLUMINATOR has a white gold base that blends into the red to make the most gorgeous rusty orange gold! The bottom of the swatch is the red and white blended together. I hope you guys like it! 😱🎃⚰👻🕸🔪🕯💀 All of our halloween shades are set to release in the beginning of October. We will update you guys with the time date as soon as we have one set!
😱😱😱 Here is our first ever liquid highlighting potion I PUT A SPELL ON YOU our formula is water based and non-greasy feeling. It dries down to be smudge proof and can be used alone or even as a base to intensify and change the powder shades of the collection! 😱🎃⚰👻🕸🔪🕯Next post we'll be giving all the info about this collection, so keep an eye out for answers to all your questions! Thank you for all the love on our halloween posts, we see you and appriciate all of your support! 😘😍 We can't wait for you to see these pretties in person!
Hopefully we won't need a magic spell to get our hands on at least one of these beauties next month.