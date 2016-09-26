Rainbow Highlighters Are Getting the Halloween Treatment

As far as highlighters are concerned, the Internet continues to one-up itself. The geniuses over at Bitter Lace Beauty invented the rainbow highlighter that had everyone freaking out, and now they're kicking it up a notch with a spooky twist on the best-seller just in time for Halloween.

Regardless of whether you're a fan of all things horror-filled or not, this is the kind of All Hallow's Eve accouterment that everyone can get behind—themed highlighters. Bitter Lace Beauty has several stunning compacts they're set to release in early October, including one called Hocus Pocus imprinted with a spider web and another called Toothache that will totally make you crave candy corn.

Even ghouls need a little glow! 👻🕯Here a sneak peek of one of the shades we will be releasing in October! We can't wait to show you rest of the collection... things are about to get spooky around here! 🕸⚰🔪💀 #bitterlacebeauty#halloween#halloweenmakeup #rainbowhighlighter#hocuspocus A post shared by Bitter Lace Beauty (@bitter.lace.beauty) on Sep 13, 2016 at 1:43pm PDT

The swatch to SLAY it all 🔪🔪🔪 our KILLUMINATOR has a white gold base that blends into the red to make the most gorgeous rusty orange gold! The bottom of the swatch is the red and white blended together. I hope you guys like it! 😱🎃⚰👻🕸🔪🕯💀 All of our halloween shades are set to release in the beginning of October. We will update you guys with the time date as soon as we have one set! #bitterlacebeauty#halloween #halloweenmakeup #trickortreat #halloweenlook#slay#highlighter#rainbowhighlighter A video posted by Bitter Lace Beauty (@bitter.lace.beauty) on Sep 22, 2016 at 2:51pm PDT

And wait 'til you get a hol of Killuminator—take a look at this swatch—it says it all:Just when we think there couldn't possible be a more creative way to do highlighters than what already exists, Bitter Lace kills it (pun intended) yet again. The brand will also launch their first ever liquid illuminizer with Put a Spell on You, which is just too pretty for words.

Hopefully we won't need a magic spell to get our hands on at least one of these beauties next month.