How to DIY the VMAs' Most Unbelievably Gorgeous Beauty Looks

Aside from her parade of risqué outfits, the night's host rocked dreadlocks were show-stopping on their own. To create her fun ‘do, hairstylist Gregory Russell began by applying a generous amount of TIGI Bed Head Hard Head Gel ($15; drugstore.com) to her wet strands. Next, he tightly combed the hair towards the crown to create and secure a ponytail, drying the gel base with a diffuser. Next, he applied TIGI Bed Head Joyride Texturizing Powder Balm ($30; ulta.com) to the ponytail for instant second-day texture. After blowing out the ponytail using a flat brush, he applied a pearl-sized amount of TIGI Bed Head Hard to Get Texturizing Paste ($10; ulta.com) to 2- to 3-inch sections of the hair ponytail band to ends. Once the hair was prepped a ready for the final touches, he then twisted each section around itself and used a comb to tease the twist. Repeating this technique through the ends created a “dreadlock” look. He set it all in place with TIGI Bed Head Hard Head Hairspray ($10; ulta.com).