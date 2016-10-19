Hailey Baldwin's Makeup Look Was Created with 3 of the Hottest Products Out Now 

Hailey Baldwin's beauty looks never disappoint. Whether she's on the Tommy runway making us jelly of her glow or just chilling selfie style, showcasing her enviable eyebrows, girl nails it every single time. But last night, Hailey went above and beyond with a neutral look created with three of the hottest makeup products of the moment.

So in other words, Hailey just modeled what would live in our dream makeup bag.

RELATED: Hailey Baldwin's New Modelco. Highlighter Holds All the Glow Goals

What made the product lineup, you ask?

The first thing that jumped out at us was definitely Hailey's killer rose gold eye makeup. Turns out, we're super familiar with the particular formulation, as makeup artist Robert Sesnek used the barely two-weeks-old (but already cult-status, if we're being honest) Makeup By Mario Master Palette ($45; ulta.com).

For her everlasting-glow, Sesnek used the world's most sought after highlighter, Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish. And the burnt orange lip that screams fall (even if the weather isn't)?

Hailey is wearing her bff Kylie Jenner's newly released Lip Kit in Pumpkin.

Basically Hailey's face is our makeup wish-list.