Hailey Baldwin's Modelco. Beauty Collaboration Is Finally Here

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
Victoria Moorhouse
Nov 14, 2016 @ 10:45 am

It's been nearly three months (though it feels more like three years) since we found out that Hailey Baldwin was teaming up with Australian makeup brand Modelco. for an exclusive product launch. And while she's given us sneak peeks into the collaboration with Instagram pics of highlighter and lip gloss, she definitely didn't channel Pat McGrath with a digital mood board of inspo or anything like that. Basically, our sneak peeks have been few and far between. 

But all that has thankfully changed (so you make your homepage Google or your email again), as a selection of products from her collab have officially launched in pre-sale on the brand's site. 

In addition to the highlighter, which looks like a must-try, and the lippie, Hailey is bringing you an cat-eye eyeliner kit, lip balm, a mini highlighter/contour palette, and a moisturizing, oil-free beauty balm. 

The entire line officially and fully launches on November 21, which only means Hailey has even more products for us to play with. Here's hoping for a new mascara. And while you debate whether a volumizing or lengthening version would be better, check out a few items that are available in pre-sale, below.

1 of 5 Courtesy

KISS POT ROSE LIP BALM

$26 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

THE FILTER CREAM CONTOUR & GLOW

$45 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Feline Kit

$32 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

Super Lips Biz

$20 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

On the Glow Spotlight Cream Highlighter

$36 SHOP NOW

