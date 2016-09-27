We're All One Step Closer to Having Lips Like Hailey Baldwin 

I'd like to know how I can gain entry into the Jenner-Hadid-Baldwin posse? Seriously, though. Not one of these ladies doesn't have a million things cooking in the kitchen. It is almost irritating how successful they are. Nary a day goes by without hearing about them walking in a show, or landing a new cover, or scoring a new endorsement deal.

Obviously, today was the norm when it comes to that law of nature. What happened? Hailey Baldwin reminded us all just how many exciting things that she has stewing in the form of an Instagram. Hailz cemented her status as a member of the supermodel girl gang with an cute lil' pic of her pout putting on a #gorge liquid lip in a "her lips but better shade" and it is embossed with her name. Doesn't get more bespoke than that.

sneak peak at my new collab with ModelCo! Sign up for #TheBeautySquad at modelcocosmetics.com 💕💕💕 See you all soon in Sydney @modelco_cosmetics can't wait! A video posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Sep 27, 2016 at 12:45pm PDT

In the caption, Baldwin let us know that this was in face a sneak peek at her collab with ModelCo. and told us all to go sign up for The Beauty Squad at modelcocosmetics.com. Oh, and... she's gonna be in Sydney soon, so we have that to look forward to.

Ugh. Doesn't get much more fabulous does it?