Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Aside from being some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sophie Turner, and Thandie Newton all have one major thing in common: makeup artist Georgie Eisdell.

Originally hailing from Australia, the now Los Angeles-based beauty expert is one of the most sought-after makeup artists in the industry, known for creating stunning looks for the red carpet, all while keeping her clients' skin looking flawless.

Her secret weapon? Clean beauty products.

"I threw myself into the world of clean beauty [when] one of my dearest friends was diagnosed with breast cancer about six years ago now," Eisdell tells InStyle. "When she was preparing for treatment, I wanted to make sure she had everything she needed to keep her skin looking and feeling great and to have some options for her for when she wanted to wear makeup."

Plus, working with Paltrow on a regular basis has given Eisdell the opportunity to do a deep dive into the science around clean formulations. "Being around the team at Goop has made me a lot more aware of what we can and should be looking at when it comes to beauty," she says. "I have had quite the education and I am grateful for it."

While there's definitely a misconception that clean makeup doesn't offer the same results as traditional formulas, Eisdell wants to make it clear that in this day and age, that notion is quite simply a load of crap.

The makeup artist says she notices little to no difference when it comes to color payoff, blendability, and coverage when she compares clean and traditional formulas, which is exactly why she feels confident using them on stars for red carpets (you know, during the pre-COVID days), or on set.

And even though the FDA has yet to officially offer regulations around what is considered to be "clean," Eisdell personally feels more comfortable using formulas from clean brands on both her clients, and herself.

"Your skin is the largest organ in your body, so for me, it is important to know I am using skincare that isn’t penetrating into my skin with endocrine disruptors," she explains. "I try my best to avoid powders that contain talc, a cancer-causing mineral, and lipsticks and glosses that don’t have lead or other toxic heavy metals in it."

Saie is among her favorite clean brands to use, a line that has quickly become a cult-favorite on the internet.

A few of the products from the collection that she swears by are Slip Tint, Glowy Super Gel, and Really Great Gloss.

"I love that Saie is clean, safe, and performs," she says. "My favorite part is you don’t need to use a single brush to apply any of it if you don't want to."

VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow Has Saved Every One of Her Red Carpet Outfits for Daughter Apple

When working on Paltrow in specific, Eisdell still reaches for Saie, but also adds other clean brands — including Goop — into the mix. In fact, Paltrow invested in Saie this summer.