You Can Thank Gwendoline Christie for Your New Favorite Eyeliner Look

We can all agree the Emmys red carpet had zero shortage of beauty inspiration last night—after all, Emily Ratajkowski’s blue eye makeup was legit the talk if Instagram. And while we were blown away by Maisie Williams's bangs and the abundance of jewel-toned eyes, we also had to give it up for Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie and her classically elegant look.

Basically, all of the GoT girls were KILLING it last night, but Gwendoline's makeup was one of those looks that stands the test of time. You could wear it 30 years from now, and we're predicting it would still look chic. And luckily for you (and us, too, obviously), we got the exclusive details straight from Gwendoline's makeup artist, Stoj.

"Gwendoline’s dress for the Emmy’s was quite bold, so we wanted her makeup to complement it," Stoj told us of the look that took about an hour to create.

And to do that, they decided on eyeliner layering technique that gave Gwendoline that subtle, smoky, yet still defined eye. "To keep the focus on the eyes, I love using a creamy pencil liner and smudging the color into the lash line and then intensifying it with a dark liquid liner over top."

Stoji applied the Lancôme Le Stylo Waterproof Eyeliner Pencils in Noir Intense and Chocolat ($27 each; nordstrom.com) in layers and then cleaned up the look with the Lancôme Bi-Facil ($15; sephora.com) and a Q-tip, which she says was the most important part.

"To seal the liner for longer wear and give a more dramatic effect, I then applied Lancôme Grandiose Liner ($32; nordstrom.com) over top."

For the face, Stoj used the Advanced Genifique Youth Activating Concentrate Serum, the Teint Idole Ultra Cushion Foundation in 140 Ivoire ($47; sephora.com) , and the Blush Subtil Palette in Rose Flush.

And if you've ever wondered how celebrities never look shiny on the red carpet and under all those lights, Stoj has your answer for that, too.

"I like to keep the t-zone matte and the rest of the face radiant and dewy. I love applying Lancôme Glow Subtil Silky Crème Highlighter on the temples and near the eye tear duct. For Gwendoline’s look, for the T-zone area, I brushed on Lancôme Transulcence Powder ($32; nordstrom.com) to smooth the skin and absorb any shine before the red carpet cameras. Using an oil-free foundation is also a great idea," she says.

Taking that tip to heart (along with everything else she said!), for sure.