Here's When You Can Get Your Hands on Grav3yardgirl's Tarte Collab

Bunny Meyer, or 'grav3yardgirl' as you may recognize her from YouTube, is known for larger-than-life personality and reviews of beauty products. The YouTube personality — who has nearly seven million subscribers and over two million Instagram followers — recently joined forces with makeup brand, Tarte, and will release a collection this June. Yes, another collab to keep on your radar!

The collection includes the cruelty-free Swamp Queen Eye & Cheek Palette ($45), which features nine matte and shimmery eyeshadows and a universal highlighter, bronzer and blush. You know, in case you didn't already have enough palettes. The answer to that is clearly no — you can make the space!

Also for sale are 12 eye and cheek shades ranging from rose gold to glittery brown ($20 each).

Courtesy

​

While in presale, the collection sold out quickly. Fear not, though. Tarte will restock the products for the actual release dates. In stores, you can find the grav3yardgirl collaboration at Sephora on June 8, Ulta on June 10, and Macy's on June 15. Online, you can purchase at Tarte on June 6, Ulta on June 13, Sephora on June 21, and at Macy's on June 28.

You can see Bunny's review of her own makeup in this YouTube video, which details the collaboration process and the actual products. She's also posted about the collection several times on Instagram.