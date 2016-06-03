Here's When You Can Get Your Hands on Grav3yardgirl's Tarte Collab

Bunny Meyer, or 'grav3yardgirl' as you may recognize her from YouTube, is known for larger-than-life personality and reviews of beauty products. The YouTube personality — who has nearly seven million subscribers and over two million Instagram followers — recently joined forces with makeup brand, Tarte, and will release a collection this June. Yes, another collab to keep on your radar!
SWAMP FAMILY! super excited to announce that EXTREMELY LIMITED quantities of my palette will be available for PRE-SALE right now on @tartecosmetics website! you can access this presale by clicking the link in my IG bio! 👆🏻 if you don't get one right now though DON'T BE SAD! because you all will have an opportunity to get one in the coming months! 😘🐊
THANK Y'ALL SO SO MUCH for the overwhelming amount of support and excitement around THE swamp family palette launch! 🐊👼🏼 incase you haven't seen it yet i uploaded a LONG video last night (over 40 minutes 😁) talking ALLLLLLL about my process, color selection, packaging, etc! don't worry though, i put timestamps in the infobox to help you jump around to certain sections of the video that interest you! 😇💕 you can watch it by clicking the link in my bio! 👆🏻 i CAN'T WAIT to see all the amazing swamp family looks coming up this week! 😁 FULL COLLECTION restocked on 6/6 on @tartecosmetics website! (i will try to figure out the exact time the launch will take place!) (ALSO international swamp fam check tarte cosmetics.com/international to see if it's shipping to your country! odds are IT IS!) and later it will be in @sephora @ultabeauty @beauty.brands @macys @jcpenney thank you to my literal alien sister for this amazing photo! 🐶🐶💕💕 @leighannsays #bunnyxtarte
The collection includes the cruelty-free Swamp Queen Eye & Cheek Palette ($45), which features nine matte and shimmery eyeshadows and a universal highlighter, bronzer and blush. You know, in case you didn't already have enough palettes. The answer to that is clearly no — you can make the space!
Also for sale are 12 eye and cheek shades ranging from rose gold to glittery brown ($20 each).
While in presale, the collection sold out quickly. Fear not, though. Tarte will restock the products for the actual release dates. In stores, you can find the grav3yardgirl collaboration at Sephora on June 8, Ulta on June 10, and Macy's on June 15. Online, you can purchase at Tarte on June 6, Ulta on June 13, Sephora on June 21, and at Macy's on June 28.
You can see Bunny's review of her own makeup in this YouTube video, which details the collaboration process and the actual products. She's also posted about the collection several times on Instagram.