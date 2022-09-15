Goth Glam Is the Perfect Segway Into Your Villain Era

Spring and summer were all about dopamine dressing, Barbiecore, and the clean girl aesthetic. Spirits were higher, the sun shined brighter, and life was generally happier. But now, as temperatures begin to drop and the moon comes out earlier, we're leaning into darker vibes.

Goth glam is the perfect way to channel this. After all, a gloomy aesthetic doesn't necessarily equate sadness — it can become a powerful manifestation of power and your dark feminine energy. We're talking smoky eyes, dark lipstick, and lots of black liner.

To better understand what the makeup trend and how to do it at home, we tapped a celebrity makeup artist to answer all our questions and give us some beauty inspiration for the fall. Their answers, below.

What Is Goth Glam?

"Goth glam is typically a monochromatic and moody look, achieved with heavy eye makeup like liners and shadows, a bold lip, and minimal contouring in a range of darker hues," explains celebrity makeup artist and Ulta Beauty Pro Team member Deney Adam.

Unlike other dark, grungey makeup trends though, goth glam isn't intentionally (or accidentally) mess or over-the top à la Julia Fox. No. Goth glam is more poised, put-together. It's glam, feminine, dark, broody, and powerful.

Why Is Goth Glam Trending Now?

"Celebrity influence has heavily backed this trend, with A-listers like Lizzo, Kourtney Kardashian, and Karlie Kloss making appearances at the Met Gala, award shows, and even their weddings with goth-influence heavily stated in their glam," says Adam.

The celebrity effect is real, and the takeover of goth glam over "clean girl" is a predictable next step into fall. Trends tend to swing like a pendulum, so going from the popular no-makeup makeup look to full-on dark cosmetics and borderline indie sleaze is simply history repeating itself. Plus, Adam points out that there's a nostalgic angle to it, too. After all, who can forget the grunge aesthetic of the '90s and early 2000s?

We're ready to give into the dark side, and if you are too, keep scrolling for some major beauty inspo to influence your next few months of beauty looks.