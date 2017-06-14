7 Glow-Boosting Products If You're Not Into Unicorn Makeup

The glow spectrum is ever-growing these days. Once a category reserved for luminous-finish foundation, now beauty brands have formulated products that give you a supernatural radiance once only known from mythical creatures. But say you don’t want to shine bright like a diamond (or a mermaid) and you’re looking for something a little more subtle and mortal rather than full-on magical?

These 7 products below are your answer. They’ll mimic a luminous, healthy glow no doubt, but without an overload of iridescence, so no one will quite know your secret. Now that’s what we call magic.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Urban Decay Liquid Aura Illuminating Mix-In Medium

You love your foundation but wish it had just a teeny-tiny bit more luminosity. Urban Decay’s Liquid Aura droplets can be added to any pigmented foundation to up the ante on the glow factor. You can also use it on its own, too.

2 of 7 Courtesy

ARMANI Beauty Crema Nuda

Tinted moisturizer fans will love this glowy bottle from Armani. Coverage might not be its game, but it imparts a lit-from-within radiance that you won’t want to take off ever.

3 of 7 Courtesy

Lancôme Click & Glow Highlighting Skin Fluid

The best part about this highlighter, besides the formula that melts into your skin, is the packaging. The little sponge makes dabbing it on the high points of your face a breeze.

4 of 7 Courtesy

BECCA Light Chaser Highlighter

BECCA has the highlighter category on lock. Available in six different shades, this particular compact does have a kaleidoscopic finish, but it’s more sheen and less sparkle.

5 of 7 Courtesy

Almay Healthy Glow Makeup + Gradual Self Tan

Ready for this game-changer? Almay’s new foundation has a self-tanning mechanism, so after you wash off the satin finish, you’ll be left with a (faux) sun-kissed glow.

6 of 7 Courtesy

Chantecaille Liquid Lumière Highlighting Fluid

A little goes a very long way with this golden highlighter. And while a dab here or there is all it takes, you can build upon it for an even more dramatic (read: goddess-like) look.

7 of 7 Courtesy

rms beauty Magic Luminizer

Sometimes you just want to look dewy… not sweaty. It’s the most natural of glows, yes? This little tub becomes one with your skin and can be applied with just your finger.

