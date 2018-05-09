Glossier's New Mascara Makes My Lashes Look Like Mine, Only Better

Eyelash extensions are more popular than ever and there are more mascaras than I can count that promise to give me "dramatic lashes." But what about those days when I just want a subtle, natural lift?

Falling smack dab in the middle between too-soft brown mascara and lengthening formulas that could easily be mistaken for falsies is Glossier's Lash Slick Mascara ($16; glossier.com).

RELATED: Glossier Just Launched the Solution to Your Breakouts

Launching today, Lash Slick is best described as the mascara equivalent of a "your lips, but better" lipstick. It took 248 formulations, but in the end Glossier's final product has a finish that enhances your natural lashes without clumping them together or coating them in too much mascara.

The mascara is powered by microscopic Japanese fibers that attach to lashes like teeny-tiny extensions, along with lifting film formers that curl and define each lash. Conditioning biotin and pigment-enhancing natural shine polymers round out the mix so that lashes look soft, healthy, and sleek.

VIDEO: 5 Ways to Enhance Your Lashes

Usually there isn't too much of a difference between most mascara formulas. My biggest hang-up about the product is the brush. A bad one is what makes a mascara just "meh." The biggest brush fail? When too much product gets on the bristles. This, not the actual mascara, is what makes your lashes look clumpy and covered in black goo.

The brush is what makes this Glossier mascara a standout. It's rubber, tapered, and separates and grabs lashes starting at the root so that they're evenly coated. There's always just the right amount of product on the bristles when you pull the brush out of the brand's signature millennial pink tube.

One coat gives you barely there coverage, while going over your lashes a couple times adds more definition. It took about three swipes on my upper lashes before I really was able to notice its impact.

Courtesy Erin Lukas

You can't really tell that I have mascara on my left eye, but my lashes pop more than they do on the right—and that's exactly the point. In the end, Lash Slick is exactly the tube to reach for when you want to have great lashes that look like your actual lashes.