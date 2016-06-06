Get Your Glow On: Glossier Has Launched a Highlighter

Every time Glossier launches a new product you can guarantee your tube of Balm Dotcom on two things: you’ll have to have it—ASAP, and shots of its picture-perfect packaging will take over your social media feeds for weeks to follow. The digital brand has done it yet again with the latest addition to its lineup of minimalist skin care essentials and recently launched easy-to-use makeup collection: The Haloscope Highlighter ($22; glossier.com).

Glowing, dewy skin may be the beauty world’s equivalent of wearing florals for spring. It’s not groundbreaking, but that doesn’t make a faking a fresh-faced complexion that defies however many hours of sleep you clocked in the night before, any less desirable. What’s key to achieving the equivalent of the glow your skin has when you’ve just gotten out of the shower is a highlighter that will shine just the right amount of light on the areas you want to reflect: the top of the cheekbones, brow bone, cupid’s bow, forehead, and center of the nose. No two highlighters are alike, but many tend to have finishes that are too sparkly or too frosted which is where Glossier’s highlighter comes in as the missing part of the glowing skin equation.

courtesy

The Haloscope is a dew effect highlighter that gives the finish of glistening, ultra-hydrated skin without any traces of glitter. It’s available in two shades: "Quartz," a universally flattering pearlescent, and "Topez," a soft gold. Ethereal or sun-kissed, the choice of how you glow is up to you. The highlighter’s outer ring is infused with the only thing that will make you shine brighter than a diamond: actual crystals. "Quartz" is enhanced with real rose quartz, and "Topez," with golden topez respectively. The core of the highlighter is packed with a trifecta of vitamin-rich castor, coconut, and sweet almond oils, so it’s not only helping you fake hydration, it’s the real deal and moisturizing your complexion at the same time.

Even better, the stick formula makes this highlighter easy to apply. Swipe it on wherever you want to reflect some light, and lightly tap it around the edges of where you applied it to set it—no actual blending required. The payoff is subtle, but buildable and it goes on smooth, but slightly tacky so it stays in place all day. Talk about an enlightened summer indeed.