What Glossier's New Cloud Paint Blushes Look Like on Real Women

Whenever a New York sunset turns the sky into a mass of pink, nude, and creamsicle cotton candy swirls, I can’t resist stopping to snap a photo on my iPhone—no matter if it’s considered “basic” Instagram etiquette.

So, when Glossier announced that the latest addition to their color cosmetics products is called Cloud Paint ($18 each; glossier.com), blush inspired by the color palette of N.Y.C.’s infamous sunsets, I figured I had found my forever blush match.

The user-friendly gel-cream formula comes in four shades: a light, cool pink, berry, peach, and a brownish nude. While cream blushes can be difficult to blend and often end up looking streaky, if you can finger paint, you’re already a pro at using these little tubes. The sheer, buildable coverage goes on by simply dabbing it using your fingertips on your cheeks or wherever else you want your blush to go.

While the brand first unveiled the blushes on the Oscars red carpet, since an Instagram never quite compares to seeing a sunset in person, I wanted to see exactly what the blushes looked like off my feed. That’s why I invited a few of my InStyle staffers to have a Bob Ross-style paint party to test all of the Cloud Paint shades. Keep scrolling to see what all four shades look like offline on real women, how they think the formulas wear, and more.

