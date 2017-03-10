What Glossier's New Cloud Paint Blushes Look Like on Real Women

courtesy Glossier
Erin Lukas
Mar 10, 2017 @ 12:15 pm

Whenever a New York sunset turns the sky into a mass of pink, nude, and creamsicle cotton candy swirls, I can’t resist stopping to snap a photo on my iPhone—no matter if it’s considered “basic” Instagram etiquette.

So, when Glossier announced that the latest addition to their color cosmetics products is called Cloud Paint ($18 each; glossier.com), blush inspired by the color palette of N.Y.C.’s infamous sunsets, I figured I had found my forever blush match.

RELATED: Glossier Dropped the Blush of Your Dreams on the Oscars Red Carpet

The user-friendly gel-cream formula comes in four shades: a light, cool pink, berry, peach, and a brownish nude. While cream blushes can be difficult to blend and often end up looking streaky, if you can finger paint, you’re already a pro at using these little tubes. The sheer, buildable coverage goes on by simply dabbing it using your fingertips on your cheeks or wherever else you want your blush to go.

While the brand first unveiled the blushes on the Oscars red carpet, since an Instagram never quite compares to seeing a sunset in person, I wanted to see exactly what the blushes looked like off my feed. That’s why I invited a few of my InStyle staffers to have a Bob Ross-style paint party to test all of the Cloud Paint shades. Keep scrolling to see what all four shades look like offline on real women, how they think the formulas wear, and more.  

VIDEO: These Makeup Removers Will Literally Melt the Makeup Off Your Face 

 

1 of 4 Sarah Balch

Kim Duong, Wearing Dusk 

"It’s official: I’m ditching powder blushes and committing fully to this whole cream blush movement. The texture and finish are just too good! I wore the shade ‘Dusk’ just slightly off my cheekbones and into my hairline. I love this rosy-rust shade for its double-duty power as both a blush and a contour. Oh and just a little bit dabbed on your lips—can you say triple threat?" 

Advertisement
2 of 4 Sarah Balch

Teonna Flipping, Wearing Beam

"I dabbed the Glossier Cloud Paint Blush in Beam in between my highlighter and contour, dragging the pigment to the top of my cheekbones. The blush is very buildable and dries with a subtle matte finish."

3 of 4 Sarah Balch

Erin Lukas, Wearing Haze 

"Cream blush has always been a part of my regular makeup routine. Since I'm pretty fair and can look washed out, I rely on it for a hit of color. However, I've always hated shimmery blushes and have never been able to find one with just the right dewy (but not sparkly!) finish until I met this little Glossier guy. While Haze looks like a deep Berry, it actually goes on a lot more sheer and one coat on my cheeks leaves the best flush of rosy color. (Think how your grandma used to pink your cheeks growing up.) 

I wore it when I was sick with a really bad cold and had never received so many compliments that day, so needless to say I'm declaring Haze my new signature blush shade. One tip: The product comes out of the tube extremely fast so just give it a little squeeze or your finger painting will turn into a Jackson Pollock-esque splatter." 

Advertisement
4 of 4 Sarah Balch

Marianne Mychaskiw, Wearing Puff 

"There were about three hours in my life when I was really big on blush. It was back in college when the Hello Kitty for MAC collection had launched, and I used to pile on that hot pink blush like it was my job. I thought it looked good in person, but when I saw a picture of myself wearing it, I almost had a panic attack at how heavy-handed the application was and swore off the product for years. I stuck by my contour and highlight, until Glossier dropped their new Cloud Paints. Naturally, I chose the now-infamous Glossier pink shade, or Puff, according to its official name. A little goes a long way, so you don’t need a ton to give your complexion that 'I just put in some work at yoga class' glow, and I love how it practically melts into my skin."

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!