You'll Never Guess Where People Are Putting Glitter Now

Getty
Victoria Moorhouse
Aug 28, 2017 @ 12:15 pm

Glitter tears. Glitter beards. Glitter lips. Glitter boobs. The grandma in your head is probably screaming, "Where will these kids put glitter next?!” Well, the answer to that question is on their tongues, Granny.

While this isn’t entirely new to the Internet, it seems like Australian makeup artist Jacinta Vukovic kicked off the trend on Instagram once again after accidentally getting glitter on her tongue while doing a lip look. Instead of wiping it off (or spitting it out?), she wrote on the social media platform that she decided to “embrace it and make it the main focus.” Now, it’s the Internet’s main focus, and older snapshots of this creation are reemerging.

✨ GLITTER TONGUE ✨ I was doing this Lip look and got glitter on my tongue, so I thought I would embrace it and make it the main focus!! ———————————————— @jeffreestar @jeffreestarcosmetics Watermelon 🍉 Soda @litcosmetics Barbie Shops —————————— #australia #glittertongue #lipart #vladamua #jeffreestarcosmetics #jeffreestar #universodamaquiagem_oficial #makeupartistsworldwide #anastasia #norvina #glistencosmetics #anastasiabeverlyhills #lipgloss #glitter #melbourneiloveyou #melbournemakeupartist #sweden #stockholm #makeupartistry #australianmakeupartist #makeupartistmelbourne #makeupartistaustralia #iloveglitter #newtrend #commentforcomment #like4like #likeforlike #follow4like #litcosmetics

A post shared by Jacinta Vuković 💋 Melbourne (@jacintavukovic) on

But should you try it? It’s safe to say it’s slightly impractical, but when paired with a rich, pigmented lipstick, or even a bare-pout, it does make for a good picture—you know, if that’s your only goal for pulling together a new look.

It might not also be the safest beauty trend to hop on without doing some heavy product research. According to PopSugar, who spoke with the makeup artist, she used Lit Cosmetics in Barbie Shops, which is a vegan and hypoallergenic beauty brand.

Before dumping on packet of the shimmery stuff all over your tongue, we recommend making sure that it’s non-toxic. If you want to be super safe, chat with a doctor. For real.

The safest option besides not doing it? Go for edible glitter, like the stuff used to decorate cakes to eliminate all chances of danger.

 

 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!