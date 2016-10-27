People Are Swooning Over Glitter Paste, and We Can't Blame Them

If there's one thing we know for certain, it's that you can never have enough glitter. Especially during the holidays, are we right? And just as we enter what could very well be dubbed the "glittery season," a new brand known for its intensely glittery products has emerged.

Meet Lemonhead, a Los Angeles-based indie beauty company that's gaining quite a bit of attention for their uniquely textured "SpaceJam" ($25; GetLemonhead.com).

It's essentially a makeup-grade glitter paste, or pomade, that you can apply anywhere your heart desires a little bling. Part of the reason SpaceJam is gaining so much momentum is because it's not loose glitter. That means it's less messy, applies more evenly, and sticks wherever you put it.

SpaceJam comes in all sorts of colors, including "SeaPunk," an aquamarine; "Paradise Beef," a rich bronze; "Gildebeest," a true gold, "Gunshow," an inky black onyx; "Midnight Society," a holographic silver; and lots more. You can also buy a set of five, or customize your own. You'll also be excited to hear that each individual pot costs an easy $25, so it's super affordable.

And if that's not enough sparkle for your average Thursday (because why would it be?), you can make your hair match your lids, you can coat your strands with Major Moonshine Glitter Gel.

All the more reason to decorate yourself with ALL the glitter!