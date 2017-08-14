5 Glitter Lip Glosses That Are Safe for Work

Though we squeal over pretty much anything covered in glitter—eyelids, shoes, you name it—we can admit the finish can be, at times, a little extra. And at work, that’s not always the look you want to be going for, especially if you work in a corporate office with a rather strict dress code. But you don’t have to extinguish your desire to test out one of the many glitter lip glosses that are hitting the market—because most of them are totally safe for work, giving you the shine you’ve dreamed up without screaming NYE party.

Below, we rounded up a few that will fill your need for sparkle but won't overshine your weekly work meeting.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Perms Are Coming Back—but They’re Getting a Modern Makeover.