5 Glitter Lip Glosses That Are Safe for Work

Getty
Victoria Moorhouse
Aug 14, 2017 @ 7:30 pm

Though we squeal over pretty much anything covered in glitter—eyelids, shoes, you name it—we can admit the finish can be, at times, a little extra. And at work, that’s not always the look you want to be going for, especially if you work in a corporate office with a rather strict dress code. But you don’t have to extinguish your desire to test out one of the many glitter lip glosses that are hitting the market—because most of them are totally safe for work, giving you the shine you’ve dreamed up without screaming NYE party.

Below, we rounded up a few that will fill your need for sparkle but won't overshine your weekly work meeting.

VIDEO: Perms Are Coming Back—but They’re Getting a Modern Makeover.

1 of 5 Courtesy

My Little Pony: The Movie Glitter Lip Gloss Topper in Applejack

The glitter is for sure there, but you can’t see it a mile away, which is the goal when you just want a little sheen. It’s definitely more glossy than sparkly, and the warm coral hue is perfect for any late summer day.

PUR $16 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Ciaté London Glitter Lip Flip

This lip gloss is a magic trick in a tube. The formula applies with a metallic metal finish, but as you press your lips together, it transforms into a super long-lasting glitter. It’s probably the most intense of the glosses we’ve rounded up, so if you want something a little less “wow,” go for one of the pinks and apply conservatively.

Ciate $19 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

MAC Dazzleglass Lip Gloss in Money Honey

Inspired by the sheen of quartz and opal crystal, the world freaked out when these MAC lip glosses came back to the collection. This peachy mauve has a lovely gleam but won’t get stuck in your hair when the wind blows. Talk about a bonus.

MAC $17 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Laura Mecier Lip Glacé in Cosmic

Laura Mercier $26 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Huda Beauty Lip Strobe in Snobby

With strobing in the name, you can be sure you’re going to get a pearlescent finish, and most of these are touched with a subtle dose of glitter for even more shine. The semi-sheer is the way to go, as you get a light wash of color with a touch of glitz.

Huda Beauty $18 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!