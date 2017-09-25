5 Totally Mess-Free Ways to Wear Glitter Eye Makeup

J. Merritt/WireImage
Erin Lukas
Sep 25, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

That twinkle you see in celebs' eyes on the red carpet? Yup, it's the product of glitter—the same stuff that you were obsessed with keeping stocked in your Caboodle.

Sparkly eye makeup has come a long way since the looks you tried out on your friends during sleepovers in middle school. In fact, as demonstrated by stars like Selena Gomez and Emma Roberts, it can actually be sophisticated. If you're looking to upgrade your usual cat eye liner or smoky eye, consider revisiting glitter.

In need of some inspiration? We've rounded up five simple, celebrity-approved ways to add sparkle to your eye makeup this fall.

VIDEO: 5 Makeup Kit Essentials Under $50

 

1 of 5 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Selena Gomez 

Your new go-to fall makeup look? The autumnal shades of the sparkly and smudged cat eye that Selena Gomez wore by makeup artist Hung Vanngo while attending the Coach Spring 2018 fashion show. For a similar look, try applying the gold shade from Marc Jacobs Beauty's Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Edgitorial ($49; sephora.com) at the center of the lid, and use the black shadow along the lash line and in an upward direction at the outer corner. For extra shimmer, apply the shadows with a damp brush. 

Advertisement
2 of 5 John Shearer/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens 

This isn't your regular cat eye, it's a sparkly cat eye. Vanessa Hudgens's makeup artist Allan Avendaño added coordinating Swarvoski crystals to the star's red cat eye. Before starting your own arts and crafts project of applying your own rhinestones using eyelash glue, draw a dramatic cat eye with a red liner. Christian Louboutin's Luminous Ink Liner in Rougelouboutin ($75; sephora.com) is the exact liner Avendaño used on Hudgens. 

3 of 5 George Pimentel/WireImage

Lily Collins 

Lily Collins's white eyeliner and glitter is like pineapple on pizza; somehow it just works. To create a white cat eye similar to the one that makeup artist Vincent Oquendo gave Collins, use Lancôme's Drama Liqui-Pencil in French Lace ($23; lancome-usa.com). Next, use loose glitter and primer to add the sparkle to your eyelids. 

Advertisement
4 of 5 J. Merritt/WireImage

Emma Roberts 

Excuse the pun, but a glitter-spiked silver eyeshadow is an eye-catching way to upgrade your favorite metallic shade. For a similar look to Emma Roberts's from this year's Toronto International Film Festival, apply a shadow like L'Oreal Paris's Infallible 24Hr Eyeshadow in Silver Sky ($7; target.com) across your eyelid and fan it out at the crease. Brush a copper shade along your lower lash line for a warm contrast. 

Advertisement
5 of 5 Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Yara Shahidi 

If you're glitter phobic, the hint of sparkle her makeup artist Emily Cheng swept on the actress's eyelids can be an easy gateway into wearing the sparkly stuff. To get a similar look, try applying a single coat of the silver shade from Chanel's Les 4 Ombres Eyeshadow Palette in Tisse Dimensions ($61; chanel.com). For a pop of color like the purple eyeliner that Cheng used to line Shahidi's lower lash line, try Chanel's Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in Purple Choc ($33; chanel.com). 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!