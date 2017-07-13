Fidget Spinner Lip Balm Is Launching at Sephora

One of your favorite beauty stores officially has fidget spinner fever. A few weeks ago, we learned that Buzzfeed had teamed up with Taste Beauty to collaborate on a spinner that features three different flavored lip balms inside. Because you can have chapped lips while you’re spinning, obviously, or even stop to dig through your handbag for balm. While it was originally going to be sold at glamspin.com for about $10, now Sephora is getting in on the action.

According to WWD, Glamspin will be making its way over to the beauty giant’s website on August 2 for $10. After it debuts at Sephora.com, it’ll pop up at Dylan’s Candy Bar (seems appropriate, yes?) and Saks Fifth Avenue.

It’s an impressive beauty brand success story, especially considering it apparently only took 28 days to launch the product in the first place.

If you’re unfamiliar with the spinner, it features three balms in Peach Whirl, Grape Twist, and Strawberry Cyclone flavors.

Now do you think they can make one for concealer?