Gisele Bündchen Uses This Multitasking Cream to Avoid Looking Tired

Most of my mornings start with an enormous mug of coffee, so it was with some horror that I watched Gisele Bündchen's latest video for British Vogue. According to the illustrious supermodel, she swore off caffeine in her early 20s for anxiety reasons, and now, she turns to another quick fix when she's feeling low on energy.

The trick in question: Beautycounter's Cheeky Clean Cream Blush. "This is a little thing if you feel like you're looking tired," she explained of the mainstay she keeps in her clutch. "It's very natural. You can put it on your lips, you can put it on your cheeks, and you have a little mirror in case you want to make sure there's no food stuck in your teeth."

The supermodel then demonstrated the product by dabbing some of the browny-pink shade on her lips and cheeks, making a solid case for its perking-up powers. Between the news, this summer's heat waves, and my cats' newfound love of waking me up with plaintive cries at the crack of dawn, the tip couldn't have come at a better time (cue The Beatles' "I'm So Tired," please).

Courtesy

Going by her blush's color, Bündchen's a fan of the warm terracotta "truffle" shade, a buildable tint that's won raves from shoppers on the brand's website. One person in the over-65 age range described the blush as "so smooth and easy," and others commented on how fast it is to apply the long-lasting formula with their fingers.

Too-dry cream blushes are a drag, both figuratively and literally, so Beautycounter's moisturizing formula of plant-derived squalane, two forms of jojoba esters, and the emollient octyldodecanol ensures a smooth application. If you've never tried anything from Beautycounter before, the brand's made fans of celebrities like Connie Britton and Gwyneth Paltrow for its cruelty-free status and rigorous ingredient vetting, which nixes endocrine-disruptors and known irritants from its range.

That careful approach pays off, according to a 63-year-old reviewer who said they "truly love" how the blush feels on their skin — and as a 57-year-old agreed, the "nice glow" it imparts is fantastic. The cherry on top: Per the brand, it uses almost 100 percent post-consumer recycled resin to create the refillable blush compact, which reduces its estimated fossil fuel use by 65 percent, greenhouse gas emissions by 44 percent, and water use by 78 percent.

If you'd like to try the supermodel-approved Cheeky Clean Cream Blush for yourself, get it for $42 at Beautycounter's website.