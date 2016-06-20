Everything You Need to Copy Gigi Hadid's Exact Red Lipstick Look

As far as glam duos go, Gigi Hadid and Patrick Ta have to be one of our favorites. They churn out endless (and we mean endless) beauty inspo. Whether it's amazing glowing skin, a smoky eye to top all smoky eyes, or a lip that might just be our favorite color of the summer, they always kill it. And when Gigi hosted the 2016 MMVA on June 19, it was obviously no exception.

Gigi was the hostess with the mostess and she looked the part, that is for sure. So what was the look that we currently cannot stop talking about?

George Pimentel

First on deck? Complexion. Fact is, it wouldn't be a Gigi-Patrick look without some G-L-O-W. To get there, Ta used the Maybelline New York Master Prime Blur + Illuminate ($8; drugstore.com) with the Maybelline New York Dream Velvet Foundation ($10; drugstore.com). He used a slightly darker shade in the hollows of her cheeks to add some dimension. Then, Ta followed with the Maybelline New York Fit Me Bronzer ($5; drugstore.com) to give her chiseled cheekbones some extra oomph.

As for highlighter, Ta used the Maybelline New York Better Skin Concealer ($8; drugstore.com) in two shades lighter than the rest of Hadid's base. But he didn't stop there! He then added the Maybelline New York Master Strobe Highlighting Stick to the high points of her cheekbones. It's launching in July. P.S. I've tried it, and it was BOMB.

To set it all in place, Ta dusted the T-zone with Maybelline New York Studio Face Master Fix Setting Powder ($8; drugstore.com), and then spritzed her with the Maybelline New York Master Fix Setting Spray ($10; drugstore.com).

On to the eyes, shall we? Gigi requested a bright and clean eye, so Ta opted for the Maybelline New York the Nudes Palette ($10; drugstore.com). He applied the light brown color in the crease, and a skin tone color on the lid. Then, he added in a gold shade to finish off the look. As for the lashes, he curled them and coated them twice with Maybelline New York Spider Effect Mascara.

And now, the star of the show—Gigi's incredible lipstick. Once I found out that Patrick Ta used the shades Orange Danger and Smoking Red from the upcoming Loaded Bolds Collection (out in July), I literally dove into my stash of the new lippies (they're super smooth and pigmented, btw) and copied the look. As if there could be a more perfect lip color for the first day of Summer. The blood orange shade is actually summer in a lipstick bullet. Guaranteed you'll be as obsessed as I am, if not more.