Gigi Hadid’s Metallic Eye Makeup Is Prettier Than a Sunset 

Gigi Hadid led the pack when it came to L.A. girl beach waves, but for her makeup? She’s picking up all her inspiration from the city that never sleeps. For a campaign shoot for Maybelline, the spokesmodel teamed up with Maybelline New York Global Makeup Artist Erin Parsons to create an epic sunset metallic eye look that might be prettier than an actual sunset. Yes, even Manhattanhenge.

"We were really inspired by the speed of New York and the motion," said Parsons of the look that included multiple colors and graphic shapes.

Courtesy

The best part of the eye makeup? It was created using all Maybelline products—AKA products you can find at your local drugstore.

For the eyes, Parsons relied on Lasting Drama Waterproof Gel Pencil in Striking Copper ($7; target.com), Color Tattoo Liquid Eye Chrome in Bronze Sheen ($8; target.com), Color Tattoo Liquid Eye Chrome in Silver Spark ($8; target.com), and ExpertWear Eyeshadow Singles in NY Silver ($3; target.com). To balance out the eyes, Parsons opted for a neutral lip using Color Sensational the Inti-Matte Nudes in Purely Nude ($8; ulta.com).

That's a grand total of only $34 if you treated yourself to every single item. Now that's what they call a true beauty steal.