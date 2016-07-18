Gigi Hadid Will Make You Want to Match Your Lipstick to Your Nail Polish

Getting matchy-matchy with clothes is one thing (go ahead, wear that pastel pink tank with your pink silky shorts), but coordinating lip color to nail color is pretty next level. Not sure how to do it? Well, beauty guru and supermodel sensation Gigi Hadid just showed us how it's done.

In her latest gram, she is owning the bright red lip and nail combo, thanks to her makeup artist, Georgie Sandev, and her manicurist, Mar Y Sol Inzerillo. She's seen in the pic wearing a crimson red semi-matte lipstick shade (without a flaw to be seen) and high gloss fire engine red polish (without a chip to be seen).

🏎🚗🚒 A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jul 17, 2016 at 1:10pm PDT

And if there's one accessory that can really make the entire look pop, clearly it's black sunglasses. So take note: Your next selfie might benefit from some red lips, red nails, and black shades.

While we can't be exactly sure what lipstick Gigi is wearing in this pic, we have a few suggestions of our own. Being that she is a Maybelline girl, we'd opt for something like Maybelline Color Sensational in Red Revival ($6, target.com). There's also Stowaway Creme Lipstick in Scarlet ($15, stowawaycosmetics.com) and Urban Decay Vice in Classic Red ($17, sephora.com).