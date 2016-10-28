Video Proof You Need Gigi Hadid to Do Your Makeup

It's no secret we have a major girl crush on Gigi Hadid, but now that we've seen her apply makeup to a pal on Snapchat, we're full-fledged obsessed.

Makeup 101 with #GigiHadid on @patrickta's snapchat (with all @maybelline products!). A video posted by Hadid News (@hadidnews) on Oct 26, 2016 at 4:33pm PDT

Makeup artist Patrick Ta snapped the supermodel applying practically a full face of product to an equally gorgeous gal, using all Maybelline cosmetics of course (in case you forgot, Hadid is a face of the brand). The entire process was captured by a fan account—because that 24-hour rule is the bane of our existence when it comes to celebrity makeup tutorials.

The outcome? For starters, girlfriend as an absolutely flawless technique when it comes to using a beautyblender. The segments prove that not only can Hadid gorgeously rock the very products she's touting, but she can also work her own magic with them as well.

Hadid herself was already prepped and ready to go with slick mermaid waves for the launch of her very own Gigi boot with Stuart Weitzman.

Quick question, though...

When does this woman ever sleep?