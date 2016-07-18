Gigi Hadid Always Has These 5 Beauty Products in Her Makeup Bag

There’s no doubt about it: After walking countless top designer’s runways, fronting a number of ad campaigns, and a huge social media following, Gigi Hadid is “the girl” of the modeling world. She may regularly have the world’s top pros doing her hair and makeup for shoots and shows, but off-duty, the model is low-key and leaves the glam moments for in-front of the cameras. When it comes to her beauty routine, Gigi sticks to her mom Yolanda Foster’s advice “that less is more, and to only use products out of necessity.” “My mom hardly wore makeup, and I certainly didn’t have any of my own. It was fun to learn about it later in life.”

As the spokesperson for Tommy Hilfiger’s newest fragrance fittingly named The Girl, it’s safe to say there’s something about the girl that’s hard not to love. Although Gigi may have nailed down her own beauty routine later than the rest, she’s more than making up for lost time now. On- or off-duty, the Gigi can’t get enough of the following five beauty products.

With reporting by Kahlana Barfield Brown.

VIDEO: Gigi Hadid's Sexiest Instagram Moments