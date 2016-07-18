Gigi Hadid Always Has These 5 Beauty Products in Her Makeup Bag

InStyle Staff
Jul 18, 2016 @ 2:15 pm

There’s no doubt about it: After walking countless top designer’s runways, fronting a number of ad campaigns, and a huge social media following, Gigi Hadid is “the girl” of the modeling world. She may regularly have the world’s top pros doing her hair and makeup for shoots and shows, but off-duty, the model is low-key and leaves the glam moments for in-front of the cameras. When it comes to her beauty routine, Gigi sticks to her mom Yolanda Foster’s advice “that less is more, and to only use products out of necessity.” “My mom hardly wore makeup, and I certainly didn’t have any of my own. It was fun to learn about it later in life.”

As the spokesperson for Tommy Hilfiger’s newest fragrance fittingly named The Girl, it’s safe to say there’s something about the girl that’s hard not to love. Although Gigi may have nailed down her own beauty routine later than the rest, she’s more than making up for lost time now. On- or off-duty, the Gigi can’t get enough of the following five beauty products. 

Diptyque Roses Scented Candle 

No beauty routine is complete without a signature scent. Since Gigi's gig as a top model takes her around the world, she lights up her favorite candle that's infused with a nostalgic fragrance that reminds her of home. "This candle makes me so happy because it takes me back to my childhood. It's warm and homey but still fresh and modern," she says. 

St. Ives Fresh Apricot Scrub 

This drugstore buy is a popular staple in a many women’s routines—including Gigi’s.  “This is what I use to wash my face,” the model says. “The exfoliating beads get the blood circulating and leave my skin feeling clean and soft.”

Tommy Hilfiger The Girl Eau de Parfum 

There’s no doubt about it, Tommy Hilfiger couldn’t have picked a better girl to be the face of the brand’s signature fragrance. “It’s easy to be a spokesperson for this fragrance because it feels true to who I am. It’s not overly feminine but still a bit sweet,” Gigi says of her new role and favorite scent. 

Chanel Hydra Beauty Crème Riche 

Gigi’s top pick for her daily moisturizer is this rich formula by Chanel. She loves it because "a lot of thick moisturizers are too greasy under makeup, but this one absorbs right into your skin."

Maybelline Sensational Loaded Bolds Lipstick In Coffee Addiction And Gone Greige 

There's so many bullets and only so much time. Gigi regularly swipes on one of these two netural shades because "They have a great texture, don't feel dry or weird, go on creamy, and dry down nicely." 

