Gigi Hadid Will Make You Want to Wear a Glittery Cat Eye

Leave it to Gigi Hadid to give us all the #beautygoals. Trust me, what you are about to see is the most perfect beauty look ever PERIOD. Well, if you live for glitter.
Hadid was recently confirmed as the host of the upcoming iHeart Much Music Video Awards, and her makeup artist Patrick Ta posted a photo of the model on Instagram posing with the statuette. But no, this is not about the statuette.
It's all about the eye makeup.
In the snap, Hadid is wearing the most mesmerizing glittery eye makeup paired with a nude lip and a wavy 'do (by Jennifer Yepez).
Check out the cat eye on her and tell us it's not perfect.
Can't.Look.Away.