Gigi Hadid Will Make You Want to Wear a Glittery Cat Eye

Leave it to Gigi Hadid to give us all the #beautygoals. Trust me, what you are about to see is the most perfect beauty look ever PERIOD. Well, if you live for glitter.

Hadid was recently confirmed as the host of the upcoming iHeart Much Music Video Awards, and her makeup artist Patrick Ta posted a photo of the model on Instagram posing with the statuette. But no, this is not about the statuette.

It's all about the eye makeup.

In the snap, Hadid is wearing the most mesmerizing glittery eye makeup paired with a nude lip and a wavy 'do (by Jennifer Yepez).

Check out the cat eye on her and tell us it's not perfect.

So Excited Baby G ❤️ Is Hosting The I Heart Radio Much Music Awards! See Everyone There! Hair By @jennifer_yepez Makeup By @patrickta Styled By @monicarosestyle Nails By @nailsbymarysoul A photo posted by Patrick Ta (@patrickta) on May 14, 2016 at 1:43pm PDT

Can't.Look.Away.