25 Gift Ideas For the Makeup Lover in Your Life

With the holidays just around the corner, we’re giving you a head start on your shopping list with a list of 25 stellar gifts for the makeup lover in your life. And you know exactly who we’re talking about.

You know that friend who has watched every YouTube video on contouring? The one who knows when a product is launching before it hits the shelves? The self-taught makeup pro who can apply a smokey eye and fake lashes in under five minutes?

If that sounds like someone you know, then we’ve got you covered.

From highlighting palettes and sparkly brush sets, to makeup tools and books on beauty, here’s a list of everything a makeup lover will want this holiday season.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Perfect Your Brows Set

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy

Effortlessly create bold, photo-ready brows with this highly pigmented, waterproof Dipbrow Gel and finely tipped, retractable Brow Wiz pencil — two fan favorites.

Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Favorites Gift Set

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy

This chic Armani collector's makeup bag could be a great gift on its own, but as an extra bonus, you get five matte, liquid lipsticks in the brand's best-selling shades.

August & Leo 100% Silk 3-Piece Gift Set

Image zoom

Beauty experts often recommend sleeping on silk pillowcases, as they absorb less moisture and provide a smooth surface for your skin to glide over, which helps to prevent creases and wrinkles. This exclusive 100% silk gift set includes a pillowcase, eye mask, and hair scrunchie, an effortless way to treat skin and hair this holiday.

Beautyblender Makeup Sponge and Liquid Cleanser Set

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy

This limited-edition three-piece set comes with all the essentials needed for a flawless blend: a skin-perfecting Beautyblender makeup sponge, a vegan cleanser, and a silicone scrub mat to keep your tools pristine.

Benefit Cosmetics Shake Your Beauty Advent Calendar Gift Set

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy

What better way to countdown the holidays than opening a gift every couple of days? Unveil twelve best-selling mini beauty treats with this fun pink beauty advent calendar. A gift that will definitely bring some holiday cheer to any makeup lovers home.

Bobbi Brown Sheer Indulgence Extra Lip Tint Trio

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy

Enriched with nourishing olive, avocado, and jojoba oils, this hydrating lip balm trio, smoothes, softens and moisturizes whilst providing hints of natural-looking color.

Chantecaille Luminescent Eye Shade

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy

Infused with pure-pearl particles, this light-catching eyeshadow brings life to the eyes and provides a multi-dimensional shimmer. Choose from two metallic shades, each created to pay tribute — and benefit two endangered African species: the grey crowned crane and the zebra.

Charlotte Tilbury Makeup Bag

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy

This pretty makeup bag has been sealed with bright red kisses from the lips of some of the most iconic women in fashion — because they love makeup as much as we do!

Christian Louboutin Beauty LoubiRouge Holiday Limited Edition

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy

Satisfy your craving for everything extra this holiday season with this rich, red, glitter-infused lipstick. Forget going to the bathroom to touch-up your makeup, this sleek, solid metal case is one that needs to be shown-off; any lipstick reapplying should be done at the dinner table. The turret-like crown cap and opulent design make this lipstick a definite keepsake for any makeup lover.

Dior 5 Couleurs Couture Limited Edition Eyeshadow Palette

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy

Create a multitude of looks this holiday season with this palette, embossed with an intricate snowflake pattern, this gift couldn’t be more festive. Achieve a glamorous night look with the precious combinations.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Glow Trio Face Lip & Body Set

Image zoom Credit: courtesy

Sparkle from head to toe with this face, lip, and body set, including the brand’s best selling Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush, and Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil. The Diamond Bomb is great for the holidays and will have you glistening on a whole new extreme with its shimmering 3D formula.

Glamnetic Sister, Sister Lash Set and Magnetic Liner

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy

Say buh-bye to false lashes that refuse to stay put and sticky glue that takes minutes to dry. These magnetic lashes are a time-saving solution and can be reused up to 40 times. Simply apply the magnetic liner to your lids and attach the lashes to the liner — yes, it’s that effortless! Choose from light and natural, to luxe and colorful lashes.

Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Lunaison Glitter Lipstick

Image zoom

This art-deco inspired lipstick provides a multi-dimensional sparkle and a lustrous layer of intense color, available in three shades inspired by the festive season.

Huda Beauty Mini Nude Holiday Gift Set

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy

This festive kit makes the perfect eye and lip combo, you get the brands best-selling Nude Obsessions eyeshadow palette and a mini Liquid Matte lipstick. Choose from three different nude-colored kits, to suit different skin tones.

Laneige Dream and Wonder Gift Set

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy

Treat a friend (or yourself) to an intense lip treatment and a soft, supple pout with these fruity lip masks, packed with antioxidants, vitamin C, and exclusive technology that locks in moisture for long-lasting hydration.

Laura Mercier Opening Night 3-Shade Cheek Palette

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy

This pretty pink cheek palette is inspired by the French Ballet Theatre in Paris and features a blush, bronzer, and illuminator. Create a subtle, yet elegant, cheek look with this trio of sheen light coral, matte rose pink, and sheen red coral, aptly named Audition, Matinèe, and Curtain Call.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-conic Multi-Finish Eye Palette in Cherrific – Very Merry Cherry Edition

Image zoom

Put the cherry on top of any makeup look with this limited-edition eyeshadow palette featuring seven velvety-rich-pigments, including wearable neutrals and cherry inspired hues.

Mented Everynight Eyeshadow Palette

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy

This newly released palette adds the perfect night time complement to any makeup look. Enhance your eyes with five gorgeous shimmers or five blendable mattes — a simple way to bring that night time glamour to the holiday happy hour or Zoom Christmas party.

Palette: The Beauty Bible for Women of Color by Funmi Fetto

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy

This book is a coffee table must-have for any makeup lover. Not only does it feature beautiful illustrations, but it also includes a carefully curated guide to over 150 inclusive makeup, skincare, and haircare products that every Black woman should have on her radar.

PMD Clean Smart Facial Cleansing Device with Silicone Brush and Anti-Aging Massager

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy

Every makeup lover needs an effective way to remove their makeup, and this smart facial cleansing device does just that. With over 7,000 vibrations per minute, its SonicGlow technology not only ensures a deep cleanse but also operates at a perfect frequency to lift, firm, and tone specific areas for a more youthful appearance.

Sephora Favorites Lashstash Set

Image zoom

Lengthen, volumize, and enhance your lashes with this set of 10-bestselling lash products, including seven mascaras, an eyelash primer, an eyelash enhancing serum, and a pair of false lashes.

Sephora Collection Bright and Beaming 8-Piece Brush Set

Image zoom

This sparkling set of glitter handle brushes will make every makeup application during the holidays feel more festive. The set includes all the brushes you’ll need to complete any makeup look, including a foundation brush, powder, blush, contour, concealer, shadow, crease, and brow brush, plus a stylish pouch to carry them in.

The Lip Bar The Lip Liner Collection

Image zoom

These ultra-pigmented lip liners are the perfect complement to a wide range of lipsticks and glosses. The set includes seven varied shades to define your pout or blend in with your favorite lippie for an ombre effect that wows.

Tweezerman Midnight Cheers Brow and Lash Set

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy

Achieve expert brow shaping and seamless lash curling with this special edition set, featuring the award-winning Slant Tweezer and Classic Eyelash Curler in a seductive midnight blue.

Yves Saint Laurent Couture Color Clutch Collector Eye and Face Palette

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy