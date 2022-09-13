Makeup Lovers Say This $8 Micellar Water "Takes Everything Right Off" Without Irritation

As a fashion and beauty editor, I spend a large portion of my time on social media, gawking at personal style inspiration and dreamy makeup looks. The other day, I watched one of my favorite African influencers create a watercolor eye makeup look with pearl embellishments and soap brows. I was inspired to try some of the trends on my own, so I invested in eyeshadow palettes, precision brushes, an array of eyeliners, bold and highly pigmented lipstick, and everything in between. However, as enjoyable as it's been to create intricate and fascinating eye makeup looks, the process to getting it off is rather draining — which is where Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water comes in.

I've tried cotton balls with lotion, makeup wipes, and exfoliating cleansers, but I'm always stuck wiping away excess eye makeup after cleansing — a double step process I am not interested in taking on. A friend of mine recently recommended Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water for makeup removal, and after reading its reviews, I knew I had to order a bottle for myself.

This cleansing water doubles as a gentle facial cleanser in the morning and a trusted makeup remover at night. The formula is infused with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and aloe vera to help remove all makeup, oil, and dirt without drying out the skin. Unlike my cotton ball-and-lotion approach, there is no harsh rubbing with this product – just freshly-cleansed skin, clear of impurities and makeup residue. Simply pour the water on a cleansing pad and gently press the pad on skin to cleanse and remove makeup.

Amazon shoppers love it just as much as I do. "​​[It] takes everything right off and doesn't sting my eyes at all," one shopper shared. "What I like the most about this product is when I use it to take off my eye makeup, it doesn't dry out my eyes or feel greasy, it just removes my makeup," another said.

Makeup lovers can't get enough of the price either. "Excellent product, should be a staple in everyone's skincare routine. [It's a] quick eye makeup remover and facial cleanser, so much better for your eye health than other oil based products," said a shopper. "Best micellar water on the market for the price. Forget spending $30 dollars or more," a loyal shopper added.

Say goodbye to makeup residue and hello to crystal-clear skin with multi-use product,

Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water. Buy the $8 product on Amazon, today.