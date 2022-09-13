Makeup Lovers Say This $8 Micellar Water "Takes Everything Right Off" Without Irritation

It works as both a cleanser and makeup remover.

By Natasha Marsh
Published on September 13, 2022 @ 09:30PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Makeup Lovers Say This $16 Micellar Water “Takes Everything Off” Without Irritation
Photo: Getty Images

As a fashion and beauty editor, I spend a large portion of my time on social media, gawking at personal style inspiration and dreamy makeup looks. The other day, I watched one of my favorite African influencers create a watercolor eye makeup look with pearl embellishments and soap brows. I was inspired to try some of the trends on my own, so I invested in eyeshadow palettes, precision brushes, an array of eyeliners, bold and highly pigmented lipstick, and everything in between. However, as enjoyable as it's been to create intricate and fascinating eye makeup looks, the process to getting it off is rather draining — which is where Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water comes in.

I've tried cotton balls with lotion, makeup wipes, and exfoliating cleansers, but I'm always stuck wiping away excess eye makeup after cleansing — a double step process I am not interested in taking on. A friend of mine recently recommended Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water for makeup removal, and after reading its reviews, I knew I had to order a bottle for myself.

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water
Courtesy

Shop now: $8 (Originally $11); amazon.com

This cleansing water doubles as a gentle facial cleanser in the morning and a trusted makeup remover at night. The formula is infused with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and aloe vera to help remove all makeup, oil, and dirt without drying out the skin. Unlike my cotton ball-and-lotion approach, there is no harsh rubbing with this product – just freshly-cleansed skin, clear of impurities and makeup residue. Simply pour the water on a cleansing pad and gently press the pad on skin to cleanse and remove makeup.

Amazon shoppers love it just as much as I do. "​​[It] takes everything right off and doesn't sting my eyes at all," one shopper shared. "What I like the most about this product is when I use it to take off my eye makeup, it doesn't dry out my eyes or feel greasy, it just removes my makeup," another said.

Makeup lovers can't get enough of the price either. "Excellent product, should be a staple in everyone's skincare routine. [It's a] quick eye makeup remover and facial cleanser, so much better for your eye health than other oil based products," said a shopper. "Best micellar water on the market for the price. Forget spending $30 dollars or more," a loyal shopper added.

Say goodbye to makeup residue and hello to crystal-clear skin with multi-use product,

Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water. Buy the $8 product on Amazon, today.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Eye Makeup Removers
We Tested 29 Eye Makeup Removers, These 12 Wipe Away Stubborn Shadow, Liner, and Mascara
The 13 Best Micellar Waters, According to the Pros
The 13 Best Micellar Waters, According to the Pros
Shoppers Say This Moisturizing, Makeup-Removing Cleanser Leaves Mature Skin Glowing
Shoppers Say This Moisturizing, Makeup-Removing Cleanser Leaves Mature Skin Glowing
I Have Dry, Sensitive Skin, and I Finally Found a $10 Face Wash That Never Over-Strips
I Have Dry, Sensitive Skin, and I Finally Found a $10 Face Wash That Never Over-Strips
Woman Looking in Her Face in the Mirror
Amazon Shoppers Are "Shocked" at How Well These Pimple Patches Work on Stubborn Acne Overnight 
This Hailey Bieber-Approved Cleanser Makes My Skin Freakishly Smooth
This Hailey Bieber-Approved Cleanser Makes My Skin Freakishly Smooth
Skincare Routine Revamp
These 4 Esthetician-Approved Products Have Majorly Helped My Dry, Aging Skin
eye makeup removers
The Best Eye Makeup Removers That Get Rid of Every Speck of Waterproof Mascara
eye makeup removers
The Best Eye Makeup Removers That Get Rid of Every Speck of Waterproof Mascara
Scarlett Johannson's Skincare Line is Here
Scarlett Johansson's New Skincare Line Features a Gentle Cleanser That Soothes Skin While Removing Makeup
Winnie Harlow Image Face Cleanser
Amazon Shoppers Can't Get Enough of This Now-$29 Brightening Cleanser From a Celebrity-Loved Brand
NakedPoppy Cleanser
This Makeup-Removing Cleanser Is So Popular, It's Been Sold Out for Months — Now It's Finally Restocked
These Are the 7 Best Toners for Dry, Flaky Skin
The 7 Best Toners for Dry, Flaky Skin, According to Dermatologists
How to Properly Remove Matte Lipstick
How to Get Matte Lipstick Off
PMD Facial Tool
Shoppers With "Cavernous Pores" Credit This Discounted Facial Tool for Giving Them Porcelain-Like Skin
Sensitive Skin Beauty
The Best Makeup for People with Sensitive Skin — and How to Gently Remove It