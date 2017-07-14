Daily Beauty Buzz: Maisie Williams Electric Green Eyeliner 

Game of Thrones is back, and the cast is coming at us strong with brand new episodes to binge on and beauty looks to copy. Sophie Turner returned to red, but Maisie Williams is here to remind you that there’s more out there than black eyeliner. The actress took to show's premiere wearing green eye makeup that is, in a word, electric.

RELATED: This Is Selena Gomez's Most Natural Look Yet

Confirming that monochromatic makeup is still going strong this summer, Williams coordinated her Kelly green dress to a bright shade of green eyeliner placed along her bottom lash line and subtly flicked out into a cat eye. The liner pulled together the entire look, which also consisted of a little mascara and a glossy lip.

RELATED VIDEO: Who Should Rule the Iron Throne? The Cast of 'Game of Thrones' Weighs In!

To get the look yourself, apply a gel-based eyeliner like Urban Decay's 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Freak ($20; sephora.com) along your lower lashes, slightly extending the line at the outer corners of your eyes.