Galaxy Freckles Are Pure Magic 

Though everyday wearable looks are always fun to admire and replicate, atypical makeup is a nice departure from the norm. Take, for instance, rainbow highlighter, or makeup hero CoffeeMermaid's galaxy freckles, which she recently posted on Reddit's r/MakeUpAddiction.

We've got to say that we were totally mesmerized when this popped online over the weekend. And as of now, it has over 100 comments on Reddit, and to no surprise, the web is already freaking out over it, too. Her makeup was inspired by an illustration created by Chinese artist @qinniart. To create the look, she used her go-to primer, foundation and concealer, and then used Taupe Mehron Paradise Paint, White Wolfe Face Art FX, Essentials Palette Eyes, Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara ($23; sephora.com), and faux lashes.

She says she utilized a "basic bruise" technique to create the swirling galaxy effect:

"I used a wedge sponge with holes on the flat end and started with a white base," she explains in the thread. "I moved from the lightest color to the darkest color and used gray to help blend things out. I finished it off with some hand painted stars."

Galaxy freckles may not be office appropriate, but they sure as heck are dreamy.

That's not the only look take on faux freckles we've seen in the recent past. Remember rainbow freckles? We tried our own hand at the look and think it turned out quite well, if we do say so ourselves.

Then, of course, there were glitter freckles and the more popular glitter tears.

There are also products out there made specifically for drawing on faux freckles.