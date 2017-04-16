I Wore a Full-Face of Eco-Friendly Makeup for the Day—Here's What Happened

It’s never been easier to green your makeup routine. Previously finding natural alternatives to your favorite eyeliner, foundation, and co. was rarer than a Seamless order getting delivered on time. Now, thanks to an influx of brands with products made from cruelty-free, organic, and eco-friendly ingredients, there’s a whole plethora of options to choose from.

While I’m always up for a great green skincare product that’s loaded with natural ingredients equally as effective as their chemical counterparts, I’ve always kept the same one-arm’s distance as I did during middle school slow dances from green makeup products because I’m skeptical of their staying power.

In honor of Earth Day, and in effort to ditch my outdated view on green makeup, I swapped all of the products in my daily routine to eco-friendly ones to test. Here’s what happened.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

The Lineup

First things first: the actual products. Below is the complete set of products I played musical chairs with. While I was familiar with all of the below brands, I had only tried products from three of them before.

Concealer: lilah b. Virtuous Veil Concealer & Eye Primer in b.polished ($44; net-a-porter.com).

Setting Powder: Juice Beauty PHYTO-PIGMENTS Light-Difusing Dust in Buff ($30; juicebeauty.com).

Blush & Lip: RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek in Demure ($36; sephora.com).

Highlighter: Ilia Illuminator in Polka Dots & Moonbeams ($34; net-a-porter.com).

Eyeliner: Jane Iredale Mystikol Powdered Eyeliner in Smoky Quartz ($24; dermstore.com).

Mascara: W3LL PEOPLE Expressionist Pro Mascara ($22; target.com).

Eyebrow Pencil: MAKE Brow Pen in Collected ($20; makebeauty.com).

The Application

Although makeup artists and beauty editors everywhere swear by their BeautyBlenders, I use my fingers as much as possible when I'm applying my makeup, because for me, this method gives me the most natural finish.

I was able to go through the motions of my regular routine for the most part with the above products, but had to be a bit more heavy-handed when it came to the concealer. lilah.b's formula melted into my skin and blended like a dream, but I struggle with hormonal acne and had to build up coverage in order to make scars from past breakouts completely vanish. As for the eyeliner, the touch of sparkle was pretty, but the flat-end brush it comes with was hard to navigate at first when I was drawing on a cat-flick.

Mid-Day Check In

I expected to look like an abstract painting when I checked in on where my makeup was at during lunchtime. However, I was suprised (and relived) that for the most part, everything was still intact and in place. Except for the eyeliner fading a bit more, and thanks to my combination skin, shininess on my T-zone, everything was just how I left it in the morning. I did dab on a bit more lip color too, but that's typical of any workday.

Kyleen James

The End-of-Day Situation

I survived! Except for some faded eyeliner and oxidized concealer, which initally gave me heart palpitations because I irrationally thought the makeup was fine-lines that had formed in the span of a day, the makeup look didn't look all that much different than it did when freshly applied.

The Verdict

Although I'm not emotionally prepared to breakup with my favorite products, I was pleasantly surprised at how well the entire green makeup routine performed compared to my usual lineup, and will probably add the brow pen and lip & cheek color into my regular rotation. And I know I majorly complained about the concealer, but I was being slightly dramatic. My combination skin always makes my concealer slightly oxidize, but I'm owning the excess pilling to having to apply more than usual to get my desired coverage.

Consider my old-fashioned view on green makeup officially retired.