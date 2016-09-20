8 Full-Coverage Foundations So Good, They Melt into Skin

Forget everything you think you know about full-coverage foundation. If the product immediately conjures up images of one of the recent viral 100 layers of makeup YouTube videos, it’s time to erase them. The common misconceptions about full-coverage foundations are that they’re automatically cakey and feel heavy on skin. However, thanks to improved ingredients like Charlotte Tilbury’s hyaluronic acid and vitamin-C infused foundation, and Sonia Kashuk’s foundation packed with blue lotus and daisy flower extract, the new guard proves all the naysayers wrong. Today’s full-coverage foundations render pores invisible, erase imperfections, and even out complexions without weighing you down. The following eight liquid full-coverage foundations melt right into skin to give you that coveted airbrush finish you crave.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Urban Decay All Nighter Liquid Foundation

Urban Decay $40 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

NYX Invincible Fullest Coverage Foundation

NYX $12 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Kat Von D Lock-It Foundation

Kat Von D $35 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Foundation Flawless Long-Lasting Coverage SPF 15

Charlotte Tilbury $44 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Hourglass Veil Fluid MakeUp

Hourglass $60 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

MAKE UP FOR EVER Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation

Make Up For Ever $43 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Dior Diorskin Forever Perfect Makeup Everlasting Wear Pore-Refining Effect Foundation SPF 35

Dior $50 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Sonia Kashuk Satin Matte Foundation

Sonia Kashuk $13 SHOP NOW

