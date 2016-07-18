Free People Is Launching a Beauty Shopping Category 

We've got some great news to get your week off to a good start. Free People is getting into the beauty game in a major way. We're pretty sure that at this point everyone knows that Urban Outfitters and its sister company Anthropologie have become major beauty destinations, selling everything from indie beauty brands to French pharmacy essentials. But now, Free People is joining the beauty game by launching a beauty shopping category.

Take that, Monday!

Free People's new beauty line will be focused on natural beauty and wellness products from companies that focus on natural ingredients. The brand's offerings will first be available online and will later become available throughout their stores with prices ranging from $6 to $150. Something for everyone, essentially.

You can expect super fun and diverse products, ranging from cult favorite companies like RMS to more indie and niche companies like the Beauty Chef.

The store's initial beauty launch won't include their own in-house line yet, but there's no harm in hoping!

Free People beauty is already live here on their website. Not that we want to tell you what to do, but the offerings are seriously good.... Live for that RMS Eye Polish!