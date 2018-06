Four Classic Makeup Looks

9 of 14 Sara De Boer/Retna

Big, Thick Lashes: Step 1

If ever there was a time and place for lashing out, it's the holiday office party. The look is festive and glamorous without coming on too strong, especially with glossy lips. You can use full lash strips to accentuate the eyes. Before applying them, sweep a lengthening mascara onto your natural lashes. Then roll the fakes between your fingers to make them more bendable to fit the shape of your eye.



At left: Jennifer Lopez



