12 Foundations That Come in 40 Shades or More 

Call it the Fenty effect, but it seems that "40" is the magic number for makeup brands launching foundations in recent months. While some brands are offering new formulas in a wide range of shades, others are extending the colors of their best-selling foundations so there are better shade options for everyone.

Although it seems that brands are following Fenty's lead, there are a few companies—like Make Up For Ever and MAC—that have always offered wide shade ranges. From makeup counter classics to newcomers like ColourPop, there's never been a better time to be in need of a new foundation.

Here, the makeup brands that have you covered with 40+ shades of foundation.

