12 Foundations That Come in 40 Shades or More 

Time Inc. Photo Studio
Erin Lukas
Jun 19, 2018 @ 9:00 am

Call it the Fenty effect, but it seems that "40" is the magic number for makeup brands launching foundations in recent months. While some brands are offering new formulas in a wide range of shades, others are extending the colors of their best-selling foundations so there are better shade options for everyone. 

Although it seems that brands are following Fenty's lead, there are a few companieslike Make Up For Ever and MACthat have always offered wide shade ranges. From makeup counter classics to newcomers like ColourPop, there's never been a better time to be in need of a new foundation.

Here, the makeup brands that have you covered with 40+ shades of foundation.  

VIDEO: 4 Foundations for Acne-Prone Skin 

1 of 12 Courtesy

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

When Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty with 40 foundation shades, the move inspired other beauty companies to expand their shade offerings, or come out with entirely new foundation ranges. 

Fenty Beauty $34 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy

Covergirl TruBLend Matte Made Liquid Foundation 

With its most inclusive complexion launch to date, CoverGirl's new TruBlend Matte Made Liquid Foundation comes in 40 shades broken down by light, medium, tan, and deep. 

CoverGirl $8 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Liquid Makeup 

Whichever one of Estée Lauder's 42 shades you choose, it'll stay put for up to 24 hours without caking, creasing, or smudging. The oil-free formula has a matte finish that keeps excess shine under control. 

Estee Lauder $42 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy

MAC Studio Fix Fluid Foundation SPF 15

This makeup counter staple minimizes pores and imperfections with a demi-matte finish, plus offers SPF 15 protection. With 42 shades to choose from, everyone can find their perfect match. 

MAC $30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 12 Courtesy

Cover FX Power Play Foundation

Cover FX's latest foundation comes in an extensive number of shades—40, to be exact—that are based off of depth and undertone. As for the actual foundation, it's essentially moisture-proof. It has a matte finish that holds up against water and sweat. 

Cover FX $44 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Liquid 24H Longwear SPF 15 Foundation 

If you can't be bothered to touch up your makeup during the day, this Lancôme foundation is your best bet. With 40 shades to choose from, the formula keeps your skin's pH level consistent so it won't cake, crease, or get oily. 

Lancome $47 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy

Maybelline New York Fit Me! Matte & Poreless Foundation 

An early adopter of the "Magic 40," Maybelline expanded its line of Fit Me! Foundations by including 16 more shades in 2017. 

Maybelline $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy

Smashbox Studio Skin 24 Hour Wear Hydrating Foundation 

Based on customer feedback, Smashbox doubled the shades of its Studio Skin 24 Hour Wear Hydrating Foundation (there were originally 22). Now its long-wear, hydrating formula comes in 40 tone options. 

Smashbox $36 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy

Dior's Backstage Face & Body Foundation

Dior's new Backstage Face & Body Foundation isn't just more affordable than the brand's other formulas, it also comes in more shades. With 40 available, everyone will be able to experience its lightweight, transfer-proof, buildable coverage. 

Dior $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy

Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15

Tarte has recently made its cult-favorite foundation even more inclusive by upping its shade count to 40. The Amazonian clay-based foundation is perfect for oily skin because it keeps excess sebum production under control, so you'll be shine-free regardless of the humidity level. 

Tarte $39 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 12 Courtesy

ColourPop No Filter Matte Foundation 

ColourPop went big with its first foundation by launching 42 shades. What's even more impressive is that the oil-free matte foundation is only $12. The uber-affordable foundation's shades are divided into the following categories: fair, light, medium, medium dark, dark, and deep dark. 

$12 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy

Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation

Before Fenty, Make Up For Ever launched its 40-shade Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation range. The lightweight, medium-coverage formula was designed to provide seamless coverage in front of any type of camera. Consider it the makeup equivalent of a photo filter. 

Make Up For Ever $43 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!